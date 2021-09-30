Nebraska agencies caution safety for farmers

As harvesting season inches closer, farmers are urged to take safety measures.

So the Nebraska Corn Board, NCB, and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, NECGA, have released a statement about the importance of safety.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics lists agriculture as one of the most dangerous industries in America.

More than 2 million workers are employed full-time in production agriculture, which does not account for part-time help or family members who also live and work on farms.

In 2019, more than 500 reported fatalities agricultural workers were reported.

Accidents on the farm are not exclusive to the harvest season which means it is important to be mindful of safety precautions year-round in the agricultural industry.

With changing weather and field conditions, more machinery and manpower comes the higher likelihood of an accident taking place.

Farmers in rural areas are encouraged to consider all variables when conducting their work.

The NCB and NECGA have released tips for the farmers harvesting this fall.

They include:

Equipment Safety