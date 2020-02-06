Caitlin Newvine said she’s learned during the 10 years in the National Guard that there are two paths a person can choose.
The first is choosing to work just one weekend a month and two weeks a year, she said.
“You can do the minimum, or you could just go big and you could say, ‘Throw me where you want me. I’ll go wherever,’ that kind of mentality,” Newvine said. “And I chose that one.”
Newvine, a technical sergeant who lives in North Bend, was named “Noncommissioned Officer of the Year” by the Nebraska Air National Guard.
Newvine’s honor was one of four of the Nebraska Air Guard’s “Outstanding Airmen of the Year,” which also included Senior Airman Laura Schwery from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Master Sgts. Nathan Camp from Papillion and Lindsey Hruby from Lincoln.
The airmen were selected for their work done over the past year, according to a press release.
“These four citizen airmen have distinguished themselves through superior service,” Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Horne, Nebraska Air Guard state command chief master sergeant, said in the release. “Our airmen are extremely busy doing great things within the Nebraska Air National Guard, while at the same time contributing to their communities and pursuing their education and other professional goals.”
Newvine said when she found out she received the honor, she wasn’t quite sure what she did to deserve it.
“I’m surrounded by so many awesome people, when you get something like this, my first thought was, ‘Well, why not them? They do so much more than I do,’ or ‘They’re so much better at their job than I am,’” she said. “So I’m kind of shocked, and it’s still not really believable, just that I’ve made it this far. But it’s awesome.”
Newvine was born in Syracuse, New York, before moving north to Plattsburgh, where she graduated high school early to enlist in the Vermont Air National Guard in February 2009. There, she worked in the public affairs office.
“I was training to be a photojournalist, but I was more of a records manager, so I dealt with a lot of administrative stuff,” Newvine said. “So I deployed with them once to South Korea, and then right after that in August 2011, I transferred to the Nebraska Air Guard.”
Newvine worked as a waitress shortly after moving to Omaha, but was hired a year later as a temporary technician.
“So I was full time out on base, and I was helping my commander at the time with a lot of record-keeping and straightening up the office,” she said.
Newvine is currently a 155th combat crew communications specialist with the Nebraska Air Guard. She has traveled to countries across the work for deployment, including South Korea, Guam, Katar, and her favorite, Afghanistan.
“When you’re in Afghanistan, it can be scary. It’s kind of not recommended for the faint of heart, but when you’re there, you see the big picture,” Newvine said. “And you kind of get the fulfillment, like ‘This is what I signed up to do.’”
In July 2018, Newvine was hired full time by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services as an immigration services officer in Lincoln, where she works today.
“I deal with a lot of employment benefits and travel benefits, so I get to look over different applications and I get to do background checks,” she said. “It’s a lot of paperwork, but it’s good. It’s rewarding.”
As well as her work with the National Guard, Newvine can also play six instruments, five of which were self-taught: violin, piano, guitar, bass guitar, cello and drums. She attributed her pastor at her church growing up for encouraging her to play for the congregation.
“So at one point, they were like, ‘Hey, we need someone to step up,’” Newvine said. “And I happened to know how to play guitar, so that just kind of fueled it all.”
Newvine’s favorite memory from the National Guard was when her friends secretly decorated her dorm room on her birthday. Since her birthday is on Christmas, she usually doesn’t celebrate on that day, opting for the summer.
“That was probably one of my favorite moments, just kind of normalizing life when you’re deployed,” Newvine said. “But other than that, just being around people. You meet so many cool people on deployments, even from other units, but if you go with ours, it just makes friendships that much stronger.”
Newvine said the timing for the honor fit well with her new position, as she will soon become first sergeant with the Nebraska Air Guard.
“It’s kind of stepping into that leadership role for everybody,” she said. “So I’m kind of glad that this award happened when it did, because hopefully it motivates the folks underneath me.”
During her time with the Nebraska Air Guard, Newvine said she’s learned that she always has to focus on the bigger picture of not just her life, but everything going on around her.
“You have to have patience and you have to have trust that it doesn’t matter where you are or what you’re doing,” she said. “Everything’s going to work out exactly how it should, and I think that’s gotten me this far.”