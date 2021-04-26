Nebraska Army National Guard prepares to host 'Guard for a Day' event

Students in the Fremont area will have an opportunity to learn about the Nebraska Army National Guard later this week.
As an added incentive, they’ll also get the chance to see a Chinook helicopter land on the practice field east of Fremont High School.
It’s all part of the Guard for a Day event taking place from 7:50 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 29 at the practice field near FHS.
This is the second year the Nebraska Army National Guard has worked with FHS to put together the event meant to educate students on the work of the state’s national guard.
“The main purpose of the event is to teach what the Nebraska Army National Guard is, what our missions are and then some of the opportunities that soldiers within the national guard have,” Staff Sgt. Megan Liekhus said.
That experience ranges from stateside work to overseas deployment, Liekhus said. While it may seem that those enlisted in the national guard do so in anticipation of combat, Liekhus said that’s only the tip of the iceberg.
She said the Nebraska Army National Guard offers more than 80 different career opportunities, most of which are not combat related. The guard has assisted in COVID-19 relief and worked alongside local police to respond to civil unrest.
“A lot of people are actually pretty shocked at everything that the national guard does,” Liekhus said. “They don’t really know about the guard, so it’s a big teaching moment and recruiting event.”
The first iteration of the Guard for a Day event was specifically tailored toward FHS’s Jobs for America graduates. The event brought in approximately 77 students from the school’s program to visit the National Guard’s Wahoo armory.
There, students had the opportunity to talk with soldiers, become familiar with some of the equipment used by National Guard soldiers and ultimately get a better understanding of the behind-the-scenes work for those enlisted.
Students even got to see a soldier get tased during the trip.
“It was a fun event,” Liekhus said. “It was actually the students that went to the event last year who were still at FHS that pushed so hard to get this event through.”
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Liekhus said the National Guard was unable to bring students back to the Wahoo Armory. Instead, Liekhus said the guard decided to bring the event to Fremont.
“We’re bringing the guard to them outside in their open practice field,” she said. “We’ll have everybody spaced out and will still be able to give students at Fremont that same opportunity,” she said.
With the added space, Liekhus said the event is expected to draw in more than 500 students.
“Teachers have actually signed up to have their kids come to the class,” she said. “But then some people in the community can obviously stop in as well.”
Last year, Liekhus said about 15 of the 77 people who attended the first Guard for a Day event signed up for follow-up appointments. Of those 15 appointments, Liekhus said five people enlisted in the guard.
“It’s a really beneficial event, like that’s high profit for an event for 77 people,” she said. “Based on that number, it was pretty important for us to try to be able to execute this event again.”
Liekhus said she was most excited about the opportunity to actively participate with students in Fremont.
“To be able to just share our guard story and what the guard does, I am really excited for that as well as having our biggest asset in our helicopters being able to be showcased,” she said. “We weren’t able to do that last time, so I’m really excited for kids to be able to see that as well.”