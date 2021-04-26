Nebraska Army National Guard prepares to host 'Guard for a Day' event

The first iteration of the Guard for a Day event was specifically tailored toward FHS’s Jobs for America graduates. The event brought in approximately 77 students from the school’s program to visit the National Guard’s Wahoo armory.

There, students had the opportunity to talk with soldiers, become familiar with some of the equipment used by National Guard soldiers and ultimately get a better understanding of the behind-the-scenes work for those enlisted.

Students even got to see a soldier get tased during the trip.

“It was a fun event,” Liekhus said. “It was actually the students that went to the event last year who were still at FHS that pushed so hard to get this event through.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Liekhus said the National Guard was unable to bring students back to the Wahoo Armory. Instead, Liekhus said the guard decided to bring the event to Fremont.

“We’re bringing the guard to them outside in their open practice field,” she said. “We’ll have everybody spaced out and will still be able to give students at Fremont that same opportunity,” she said.

With the added space, Liekhus said the event is expected to draw in more than 500 students.