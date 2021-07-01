Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts' letter details "questionable" separation agreements of former employees

A May letter from the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts raised concerns regarding payments made by the City of Fremont in relation to separation agreements to three former municipal employees.
The May 12 letter, addressed to Mayor Joey Spellerberg, called into question three payments between 2016 and 2018 that total $372,661. The agreements were between the City and three former employees, including former City Administrator Dale Shotkoski and former City Attorney Paul Payne.
Shotkoski agreed to resign from his position as the city administrator effective June 1, 2016. In the resignation, Shotkoski agreed to use “best efforts, abilities, experience and talents to assist Fremont” with various unspecified matters, according to the APA letter.
He also agreed to release the City of Fremont from all claims existing at the time of the agreement. In exchange, the city agreed to continue paying Shotkoski a base salary as “severance compensation” from June 2, 2016, to December 5, 2016.
The total gross severance from that six-month period totaled $170,163. In addition to also being permitted to continue participating as an active employee in medical, dental and pension through the City of Fremont, Shotkoski received an additional “lump sum severance payment” of almost $75,000 around January 1, 2017, according to the letter.
In total, Shotkoski received $244,861 in payments from the city, according to the letter.
In a 2016 release to the Tribune, former Mayor Scott Getzschman said Shotkoski had expressed a desire to explore other employment opportunities and that his resignation would allow the city to commence the search for his replacement.
Getzschman approved Shotkoski’s appointment as city administrator in July of 2011. Earlier that year, Shotkoski took the position of city attorney for Fremont. He also served as the interim administrator in March of that same year.
Payne’s agreement with the City of Fremont agreed to release the city from “all claims, demands and actions, past, present and future ... arising out of ... (Payne’s) employment with (the City of Fremont), the termination of that employment, and/or any actions or occurrences taking place up to and including the date of execution of (the) agreement,” according to the APA letter.
The letter stated Payne’s agreement with the city set the final day of his employment as Dec. 12, 2017.
In exchange, the city agreed to pay Payne a settlement of $117,800 and would continue to provide group health insurance through Dec. 31, 2017. The agreement was executed on Jan. 5, 2018.
The Auditor’s letter pointed specifically to a 1994 opinion handed down by former Nebraska Attorney General Don Stenberg in relation to the agreements made by the City of Fremont.
The opinion points specifically to Article 3, Section 19 of the Nebraska State Constitution. In Stenberg’s opinion, he wrote: “The purpose of state constitutional provisions such as Article 3, Section 19, which prohibits extra compensation to public employees after services are rendered, is to prevent payments in the nature of gratuities for past services.”
In his opinion, Stenberg outlined the difference between improper gratuitous payments and “permissible” settlements that include a mutual exchange between a public entity and the individual.
“Similarly, if an employee voluntarily resigns in a situation where there is no controversy and receives a payment from the state which is actually a ‘severance,’ such a payment would be improper,” Stenberg wrote. “On the other hand, a payment to a state employer upon termination as a result of the legitimate ‘settlement’ of a personnel matter which includes the resolution of potential litigation and/or the resolution of difficult personnel problems involving actual legal disputes is not a gratuity.”
In short, the City of Fremont must receive some tangible benefit from the three former employees. The auditor’s letter asserts that those benefits would come in the form of resolution regarding potential litigation or actual legal disputes in order for the payments to be recognized as legal separation agreements.
In a March email to the APA, City Attorney Travis Jacott acknowledged the distinction between a settlement agreement and severance agreement.
“Also just to be clear, the documents sought by your office from the City do not constitute severance agreements and are indeed settlement agreements,” he wrote in an email to the APA.
However, the APA asserted that the difference between the two was “not immediately evident” from the language of the three agreements in question.
The APA said it hoped to obtain documentation that would support the necessity and legality of the payments made under the three agreements, but said the information was not forthcoming.
“On April 9, 2021, almost a month after having requested supporting documentation for the need to make the payments under the three “separation agreements,” the APA received a letter from Mr. Jacott,” the APA’s letter read. “In addition to providing no compelling supporting documentation, the answers to the questions posed by the APA were not particularly helpful due to their lack of specificity.”
The APA said the City made “very general reference” to fears of “remotely possible claims” against the City of Fremont involving alleged discrimination based upon age, disability or retaliation.
However, the APA said there was nothing in the response to indicate “either the gravity of those supposedly potential claims or any objective reason for taking them seriously — much less that they merited the payments subsequently made under the three ‘separation agreements’ at issue.”
In response to a March 11 message from the APA, Jacott affirmed that there were no known employment agreements with the three individuals. However, he asserted that “under Nebraska law, public employees have more protections than the usual ‘at-will’ employees in private industry.”
“The Nebraska Supreme Court has held that pursuant to Cleveland Board of Education v. Loudermill, when a public employer deprives an employee of a property interest in continued employment, constitutional due process requires that the deprivation be preceded by oral or written notice of the charges, an explanation of the employer’s evidence and an opportunity for the employee to present his or her side of the story,” Jacott wrote.
Jacott said each employee was entitled to a public due process hearing prior to termination. Thus, he said the City was justified in foregoing the litigation process and reaching the settlement agreements “that saved time, cost and pressures of trial.”
The APA found issue with Jacott’s rationalization for the protections of at-will employees under Nebraska law, saying that “Nebraska law does not afford public employees ‘more protections than the usual ‘at-will’ employees in private industry.’”
“Saying that a ‘protected property interest in continued employment’ – if it can be shown to exist due to some specific authority – gives rise to certain procedural safeguards is quite different than claiming that all public employees in Nebraska ‘have more protections than the usual ‘at-will’ employees in private industry,’” the letter stated.
The APA also pointed to an observation from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit regarding the rights for public employees.
“A property interest does not exist unless the employee has a ‘legitimate claim of entitlement’ to the public job,” the observation stated. “The court must look to the contract of employment and to state law to determine if there are any rules or understandings that secure certain benefits and that support claims of entitlement to those benefits.”
The U.S. Court of Appeals also stated that an employee is terminable at will in the absence of an employment contract for a fixed term.
The APA said Jacott asserted “no statutory, contractual or other basis for any of the three former City employees’ supposed “property interest in continued employment.”
Additionally, the absence of any employment agreements with the three former City workers negated any “contractual basis for claiming that any of the three employees enjoyed a ‘property interest in continued employment,’” according to the APA.
“Good internal controls require procedures to ensure that any payment made to a former City employee pursuant to a “separation agreement” is supported by adequate documentation showing that such remuneration is the result of a legitimate “settlement” agreement designed to resolve “potential litigation” or “actual legal disputes,” the APA wrote. “While necessary in all instances, large payments are in particular need of such documentary support.”
In addition to the payments in question, the APA said it was unable to find complete, documented approval for all three agreements and subsequent payments in the Fremont City Council meeting minutes.
The APA letter pointed to two Nebraska state statues that require city councils to approve all payments of public funds and requires any settlement agreement for more than $50,000 to be made an agenda item.
Meeting minutes from the June 14, 2016, meeting regarding the resignation of Shotkoski only addressed a portion of the payment, as well as the separation agreement.
The minutes “authorized (former Mayor Scott Getzschman) to sign a separation agreement on behalf of the City including the payment of six months’ salary equivalent for the release of all potential legal claims.”
The minutes also reflect sick leave, vacation leave, salary and other benefits through Dec. 5, 2016. However, the minutes do not reflect of the additional lump sum payment of $74,697 that was made in January 2017.
Minutes from the Dec. 12, 2017, City Council meeting only acknowledge the resignation of Payne, according to the APA.
“Nothing is said of either the ‘separation agreement’ or the $117,500 paid out under it,” the APA wrote.
The APA asked about the meeting minutes in its March email to City Administrator Brian Newton. Jacott responded to the APA’s message on April 9.
“There are no known documents in the possession of the City responsive to this request at this time,” he wrote.
The APA said the omission in the City Council meeting minutes is concerning because it “reflects either an uninformed vote — or, worse yet, no vote at all — by the City Council on the agreements and payments or incomplete meeting minutes.
“Good internal controls require procedures to ensure that city council members are presented with detailed and complete information needed to make informed decisions – particularly with regard to the expenditure of public funds – and the meeting minutes reflect accurately both the ‘substance’ of that information and any subsequent action taken by the governing body,” the APA wrote.
Without such procedures, the APA said council places itself at an increased risk of making uninformed decisions or being in noncompliance with state statute.
“We recommend the implementation of procedures to ensure the City Council receives detailed and complete information needed to make informed decisions, and the meeting minutes reflect accurately both the ‘substance’ of that information and any subsequent action taken by the governing body,” the APA wrote.
In the city’s overall response to the letter, it stated that the agreements were discussed in executive sessions with the City Council and mayor and that each vote was informed.
“Each and every payment made by the City pursuant to the settlement agreements was approved by the City Council to authorize each payment being made as shown in the minutes,” the response read. “Although the specific settlement agreements were not voted on by the Council, the most important part of said agreements, namely the payments prescribed thereunder, were approved.”
The city’s response also stated that it is now policy to have all proposed settlement agreements brought before the City Council for a public vote for approval.
“The City will continue to discuss negotiations and matters of litigation relevant to future agreements in executive session but will not be creating a documented record of such discussions to prevent exposure to opposing parties,” the response read. “The City has also implemented a procedure to ensure timely and full compliance with any APA request for audit documentation.”
Spellerberg responded to the APA letter during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
“This letter was in regards to an investigation of separation agreements made to three former employees over three-and-a-half years ago, prior to me being seat as mayor,” he said. “I have read the state auditor’s report and I appreciate their investigation. The report revealed some insufficiencies in the city processes at the time in regards to these three separation agreements.”
Spellerberg said the city has seen a new administration and legal team come forward since that time to put in measures to “make sure these insufficiencies would not happen now.”
“I appreciate the state auditor’s investigation,” he said. “I think it will help us continue to improve as a city with this being over three-and-a-half years ago. As your mayor, I remain focuses on the bright future ahead for Fremont.”