Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts' letter details "questionable" separation agreements of former employees

In a March email to the APA, City Attorney Travis Jacott acknowledged the distinction between a settlement agreement and severance agreement.

“Also just to be clear, the documents sought by your office from the City do not constitute severance agreements and are indeed settlement agreements,” he wrote in an email to the APA.

However, the APA asserted that the difference between the two was “not immediately evident” from the language of the three agreements in question.

The APA said it hoped to obtain documentation that would support the necessity and legality of the payments made under the three agreements, but said the information was not forthcoming.

“On April 9, 2021, almost a month after having requested supporting documentation for the need to make the payments under the three “separation agreements,” the APA received a letter from Mr. Jacott,” the APA’s letter read. “In addition to providing no compelling supporting documentation, the answers to the questions posed by the APA were not particularly helpful due to their lack of specificity.”

The APA said the City made “very general reference” to fears of “remotely possible claims” against the City of Fremont involving alleged discrimination based upon age, disability or retaliation.