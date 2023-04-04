A bull elk tag will be auctioned off by the Nebraska Big Game Society on May 4 in Lincoln.

The 12th annual meeting and auction will be at Hillcrest Country Club, 9401 O St.

Residents and nonresidents are eligible for the bull elk tag. The high bidder will receive a bull elk tag valid in any elk management unit during a 2023 open bull elk season; legal weapons for that season must be used.

Additional items and outdoor experiences will be auctioned at the event. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for wildlife conservation, research and big game hunting opportunities in the state.

Tickets for the banquet are $100 each or $800 for a table of eight guests. Dinner is at 6:15 p.m., and the auction begins at 7:15 p.m.

Send requests for tickets or to register as a call-in bidder, including phone number, to nbgs11@gmail.com. For more information, visit nebiggame.org.