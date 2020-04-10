Nebraska Board of Regents meeting to be livestreamed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will meet on Friday, April 17, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be conducted remotely for safety reasons related to COVID-19.

Members of the public may listen to a live audio stream of the meeting at www.nebraska.edu.

The meeting will include an update from President Ted Carter on the university’s COVID-19 response and other comments on his first 100 days in office.

Carter began as the NU system’s eighth president on Jan. 1. His formal installation had been scheduled for April 17, but that event has been postponed for safety reasons.

A complete agenda for the Board’s April meeting is available online at: nebraska.edu/regents

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0