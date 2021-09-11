Nebraska Cancer Specialists Dr. Mary Wells talks about her love of the job

When Dr. Mary Wells talks about treating cancer patients, she talks about the bonds she forms with them.
And how much they become part of her life.
Wells is a medical oncologist for Nebraska Cancer Specialists, who works in Fremont and Omaha. In Fremont, she works with Dr. M. Salman Haroon, who has served this community for many years.
Together, they combine compassionate care with leading-edge treatment at Methodist Fremont Health Park Plaza Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St.
Wells, who was born and raised in Omaha, has had a longtime focus on medicine.
“I’ve been interested in medicine much of my life,” Wells said. “Both of my parents were in the medical field.”
Wells graduated from the University of Wyoming in Laramie and completed medical school, her residency and fellowship at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
“That’s where I really became passionate about taking care of people with cancer,” Wells said.
She talks about the importance of relationships.
“I really, really love the relationships,” Wells said. “I really love helping people through something that inevitably is one of the more challenging things that they may face during their lives.”
Wells appreciates the opportunity to help patients and their families.
She speaks warmly of being able to offer patients the most state-of-the-art treatments, while being a compassionate source of care and helping create an environment where patients can trust that they are in good hands.
As a general medical oncologist, Wells treats all kinds of cancer. Her special interests include women’s cancers, breast cancer, pancreas and lung cancer.
She also treats blood disorders, which are not cancerous, such as anemia, blood clots or lower, abnormal blood counts.
“Many oncologists, including myself, have dual certifications in both cancer and in treating blood disorders, so we see lots of people with blood conditions as well as cancers,” Wells said.
Wells provides personalized care and reassures patients who may be frightened, concerned or uncertain.
“I try to take the time to hear exactly what they are anxious and frightened about,” she said.
She walks the journey with them, using the expertise and experience she has from working with other patients in the past.
Many patients are concerned about the unknown. They don’t know what to expect of the disease or treatments.
“If I can be a little bit of a guidepost and give them a sense, in general, of what to expect, I think that makes people feel supported,” she said.
Wells speaks of the teamwork she sees at NCS.
“We have a great team and people learn quickly that they can call 24/7 and get a really supportive, compassionate, intelligent ear from the nurse that works on the team, from the other doctors who are covering in the middle of the night, or whoever might be around on the weekend. There’s always somebody there for them. People learn that fast and I think it makes them feel really good,” she said.
Wells said she’s part of an incredible team of people who work hard to provide a compassionate and supportive culture.
“What we want is that from the very first person you see when you walk through the door - that if you’re a patient in our clinic - you feel supported and like you are empowered to ask about what you need and talk about what you’re going through,” she said.
Wells talks about the positive feedback that patients provide.
“We get a lot of feedback that people really connect with the person who drew their bloodwork or the nurse who gave them chemotherapy,” Wells said. “It’s not just me, by any means, who makes people feel supported and less afraid. We work really hard to create an environment, where everywhere you look there’s someone who wants to take great care of you.”
Wells finds meaning in being able to share in the times when people realize they can have cancer and also have a meaningful and high-quality life.
“Being with people as they go through the good things, and not just the hard things, makes me feel so good and it makes me want to keep coming back every day,” she said.
Unlike other doctors who may see a patient a couple times a year, Wells sees many of her patients every two or three weeks.
“They become part of my life and knowing what’s going on with their families and their kids and their pets and their vacations is so much fun to be part of,” she said.
Wells hopes to continue her work for the next 35 years.
“Oncology is an incredible field,” she said. “There’s constantly new treatments being developed. I want to continue to be part of making the best treatments available to help people live as well as they can for as long as they can.”
She appreciates her job.
“It’s a really, really special job,” she said. “It’s incredible work to be able to wake up and do every day.”