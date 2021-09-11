Nebraska Cancer Specialists Dr. Mary Wells talks about her love of the job

“If I can be a little bit of a guidepost and give them a sense, in general, of what to expect, I think that makes people feel supported,” she said.

Wells speaks of the teamwork she sees at NCS.

“We have a great team and people learn quickly that they can call 24/7 and get a really supportive, compassionate, intelligent ear from the nurse that works on the team, from the other doctors who are covering in the middle of the night, or whoever might be around on the weekend. There’s always somebody there for them. People learn that fast and I think it makes them feel really good,” she said.

Wells said she’s part of an incredible team of people who work hard to provide a compassionate and supportive culture.

“What we want is that from the very first person you see when you walk through the door - that if you’re a patient in our clinic - you feel supported and like you are empowered to ask about what you need and talk about what you’re going through,” she said.

Wells talks about the positive feedback that patients provide.