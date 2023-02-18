Dan Walsh was volunteering at a Nebraska Cancer Specialists infusion clinic when he met the patient.

“In chatting, I found out that was her first day there,” he said. “She just found out she was diagnosed with cancer that morning and was still processing everything. I could tell the gratitude in her face of just having someone to talk to. The physicians and the staff are all critical, but just having someone else to talk to about it is so important.”

Today, Walsh is executive director of the NCS HOPE Foundation, which can help patients in a host of ways from rent and utilities assistance to fuel cards and groceries to respite and childcare. Because cancer affects everyone, NCS has helped the Fremont community at large.

All programs and services are designed to help patients and their loved ones.

Walsh describes the HOPE Foundation’s mission.

“We exist to empower cancer patients and their loved ones in Nebraska through supportive programs and resources,” he said.

The foundation emerged from a patient assistance fund, which began about 14 years ago, as an investment by NCS physicians and staff with an employee giving campaign that eventually grew to the point where in 2018, NCS decided to make it into a nonprofit.

Since then, it’s had an all-volunteer board and hired Walsh as the first staff person in 2023.

Walsh said since 2018, the foundation has helped almost 400 people through its patient assistance program.

The foundation largely serves as a way to help patients in need of financial assistance through services and supportive resources such as:

• Prescription co-pay help;

• Rent and utilities assistance;

• Groceries and comfort items;

• Transportation/fuel cards;

• Referrals to community services;

• Disease education;

• Fitness programs;

• Bereavement;

• Respite/child care

One of the foundation’s large programs involves financial support.

“We know cancer treatment can affect people’s ability to work and pay bills even if they’re insured, because of out-of-pocket costs,” Walsh said. “We know this leads to financial distress for patients.”

Patients undergoing cancer treatment may worry about how they’re going to pay their bills, especially if they have children or other loved ones for whom they’re responsible.

“There’s a lot of stresses we know that can negatively impact their cancer care itself,” Walsh said.

Information on some of the foundation’s assistance and programing includes:

Prescription co-pay

In an effort to save on the cost of a prescription co-pay, the patient may take less than the prescribed amount of medicine, thus lowering its efficacy.

“That might not be as effective on their cancer care, so we sometimes help with cancer co-pay assistance,” Walsh said.

Rent/Utilities assistance

Some patients are on a fixed income or can’t work, because they’re going through treatment.

“The cost of living is increasing so maybe they can’t pay their rent this month or are having trouble paying their mortgage or maybe they’re behind on their utilities,” he said.

So the foundation may be able to help them directly pay their rent, mortgage or utilities.

Transportation/Fuel Cards

The foundation can help with transportation costs.

Patients may have multiple appointments per week and if they don’t live near a hospital, the gas costs can add up.

Thus, the foundation can provide patients with gas cards.

“That’s a huge support for people living in rural communities,” he said.

Groceries/Comfort Items

Most people are well aware of the rising food costs, so the foundation provides gift certificates directly to grocery stores for a month.

It can provide support for what’s called comfort items, too.

“In the past, we’ve helped get new clothes for kids for school or backpacks,” Walsh said.

Childcare Assistance

A newer area of support involves assisting with child care if patients need to drop off their children during appointments. He said the foundation will start offering some funding for childcare.

Respite/Caregiver Support

More information about these services can be found by sending an email to information@ncshope.org or by calling 402-691-5250.

Referrals to Community Services

The foundation also works with patient financial advocates, social workers and others. It receives referrals for financial assistance. In turn, it may refer patients to other community resources such as housing or mental health support.

Disease Education

NCS is offering a free skin cancer screening event on April 6 in Omaha. Walsh hopes to offer more of these events across Nebraska, including Fremont. He notes that education is a simple step to prevention.

Fitness Programs

The foundation is providing some fitness and wellness classes, such as yoga and Tai Chi, at NCS clinics to help cancer patients with their recovery. It’s looking at art therapy programming.

Bereavement

Each year, the foundation invites the public to an event to memorialize loved ones who’ve gone through cancer treatment. One is planned in Omaha. Walsh plans to expand this to locations including Fremont.

Other Programs

Walsh also said NCS has a hospitality volunteer program at infusion clinics.

“When people are receiving their medication and they might be there for a period of time, volunteers come around with food or refreshments, but mostly are someone to talk to or listen to if (patients) would like,” Walsh said. “A lot of the volunteers are cancer survivors so they can share any support or listening ear that would be helpful.”

Walsh points out the importance of volunteer connections with patients.

“I think what’s impactful about this is the relationships — a feeling that you’re not alone in going through maybe one of the scariest diagnosis you can get. There’s people out there to support you,” Walsh said.

Walsh notes something else.

“A lot of the time, caregivers are there with them and from what I understand that’s a great resource for caregivers, too, to have someone to talk to,” he said.

Walsh cites the importance of the HOPE Foundation.

“Cancer affects everybody — whether directly or indirectly,” Walsh said. “Unfortunately, the cost of cancer treatment continues to rise when we think about the cost of living and so the need for these kinds of supports and resources will only grow and so the NCS HOPE Foundation is one stakeholder among many in our community who are working to support people and their families going through cancer treatment.”

Walsh also noted how NCS has given back to the Fremont community as a whole.

Last fall, it adopted a class in the Fremont Public Schools system. It made a connection with the Pathfinder program, designed to meet the needs of students with significant behavioral or emotional difficulties. Many of these students come from families living below the poverty level, he said.

NCS learned that students could use blankets.

“We purchased blankets for students, including some weighted blanket for some of the students who have autism,” he said. “We also purchased hats and scarves for the teachers.”

It contributed HyVee gift certificates for Thanksgiving meals.

More information about the HOPE Foundation can be found at ncshopefoundation.org.