Nebraska Cancer Specialists offers array of support services

Editor’s Note: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Nebraska Cancer Specialists is partnering with the Fremont Tribune to help provide important information for readers. This is the third story in a series of four about breast cancer.

Cancer care is more than only treating the area of cancer.

It’s a holistic approach for treating the entire person — mentally, physically and nutritionally.

Nebraska Cancer Specialists provides a comprehensive array of these services.

DigniCap

One specific service for breast cancer patients is the Dignicap, which helps prevent hair loss.

Hair loss can be one of the most devastating side effects to chemotherapy and can negatively affect self-image, confidence and overall well-being during treatment.

The DigniCap is a clinically proven approach to reduce chemotherapy-induced hair loss, helping patients maintain privacy, self-esteem and control during a critical period of treatment.

Patients wear the DigniCap during chemotherapy treatments. With the DigniCap, reduced temperature to the scalp causes the hair follicles to narrow and cell activity in the area to slow down.

This results in decreased blood flow to the scalp so less chemotherapy reaches the hair follicles.

The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System is FDA cleared and safe.

NCS offers DigniCap for men and women with solid tumor cancers, including those associated with breast cancer.

Mental Health Services

Mental and emotional well-being plays a role in treatment success for a patient.

NCS provides mental health services to nurture patients’ spirits and help them focus on healing and well-being.

In addition, patients can address life challenges including chronic illness, physical injury and losses and challenges that come with cancer.

“Mental wellness can be the missing piece in the fight against cancer. You do so much to treat and support your physical self. You deserve the same for your emotional self,” Lori Wingerter, LIMHP, MA.

NCS uses a variety of tools to help:

Reduce fear, worry, stress and the effects of anxiety and depression.

Reduce adverse effects of cancer and treatment, including pain, fatigue, brain fog and nausea.

Improve quality of life, hopefulness, decision-making, mental clarity.

Learn healthy coping strategies.

NCS data states that past experience and research has shown that treating the whole person, beyond just cancer treatment, can positively influence overall outcomes.

Nutritional Services

It can be challenging at times to get the appropriate amount of nutrition and hydration during cancer treatment. NCS has complimentary nutrition services provided by a registered oncology dietitian.

“As an advocate for patients, I take the time to understand their personal needs and determine what motivates them. By developing trust and confidence with the patient I can make them feel more empowered to take control of their nutrition plan of care. When a patient is educated and empowered the best results are achieved!” said Karly Schneider, RD LMNT.

The dietitian can help patients develop a plan for proper nutrition to reduce the risk of cancer and remain their healthiest during and after treatment.

In addition, the dietitian can provide education on dietary measures to manage side effects throughout treatment such as diarrhea, nausea and poor appetite.

The dietitian also can provide guidance on use of herbal, vitamin and mineral supplementation.

Occupational Therapy

When patients are undergoing treatment, therapy can help them maintain physical well-being and reduce discomfort.

After treatment, therapy can help them regain function and strength.

“Occupational therapy has a distinct value and effect on everyday living, health, and well-being. Our unique focus on our patients as holistic persons, lends to patient-centered interventions that are especially meaningful and purposeful.” Courtney Hundtoft, OTD, OTR/L, CLT

Occupational therapy services offered include:

Lymphedema management.

Exercise and strengthening.

Addressing emotional concerns.

Adaptive equipment recommendations.

Addressing “chemo brain fog” or other cognitive concerns.

Balance problems.

Helpful Resources

NCS’s website also has a helpful resources page with information on a host of topics from simple, affordable healthy recipes to stress reduction to building emotional strength.

NCS stresses that it’s one of the healthcare providers in the Midwest that’s leading the way in personalized care – based on the concept that each person’s cancer is unique.

More information can be found at: nebraskacancer.com.