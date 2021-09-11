Nebraska Cancer Specialists offers physicians in central Nebraska

This is unlike any other type of therapy in that the cancer-killing radioactive particles are specifically drawn to the tumor cells.

Similar to how iron filings are drawn to a magnet, this is how the tracer is drawn to the cells.

“We’re able to uniquely provide this combined diagnostic, which is the scanner, and the therapeutic, which is the treatment approach to diseases in patients, such as neuroendocrine and prostate cancer patients,” Horn said.

This is also a treatment in a diagnosis that, in the future, will be available for a variety of diverse malignancies.

“We hope to see this treatment available, down the road, for breast and lung cancer patients,” Horn said.

The theranostics center and imagining suite work alongside the NCS research department, offering more than 100 active trials, more than any other facility in the state.

“We recently enrolled the first two patients in the United States and in the world to our LU177PSMA clinical trials,” Horn said. “The NCS theranostics and the research department are able to provide precise diagnosis and timely treatment options for patients.”

This treatment and scan helps accelerate advancements in cancer therapy.