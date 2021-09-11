Nebraska Cancer Specialists offers physicians in central Nebraska

Nebraska Cancer Specialists is helping patients with advanced technology, while expanding to serve more people.
NCS has brought the latest in molecular level PET/CT imaging to its theranostics center in west Omaha. Theranostics involves imaging and a highly targeted therapy that directly attacks a tumor.
The PET/CT Scanner is located in the NCS Imaging Suite of Midwest Cancer Center — Legacy.
“This state-of-the-art imaging suite gives the flexibility to now offer a wide variety of clinical imaging, using the latest technology for patients,” said Kelly Horn, director of marketing and community outreach.
Most recently, NCS began offering a treatment known as PSMA — Prostate Specific Membrane Antigen.
“We use the PET imaging for prostate cancer, which is the second most-common cancer in men,” Horn said.
The PSMA PET works by using a radioactive tracer that is injected and which attracts itself to proteins that over express themselves in cancer tumors.
This enables physicians to pinpoint location of a tumor and allow for additional treatment options.
After a tumor is identified with a PET/CT, a tumor-killing radioactive particle can be precisely directed to the tumor site, killing those cancer cells.
This is unlike any other type of therapy in that the cancer-killing radioactive particles are specifically drawn to the tumor cells.
Similar to how iron filings are drawn to a magnet, this is how the tracer is drawn to the cells.
“We’re able to uniquely provide this combined diagnostic, which is the scanner, and the therapeutic, which is the treatment approach to diseases in patients, such as neuroendocrine and prostate cancer patients,” Horn said.
This is also a treatment in a diagnosis that, in the future, will be available for a variety of diverse malignancies.
“We hope to see this treatment available, down the road, for breast and lung cancer patients,” Horn said.
The theranostics center and imagining suite work alongside the NCS research department, offering more than 100 active trials, more than any other facility in the state.
“We recently enrolled the first two patients in the United States and in the world to our LU177PSMA clinical trials,” Horn said. “The NCS theranostics and the research department are able to provide precise diagnosis and timely treatment options for patients.”
This treatment and scan helps accelerate advancements in cancer therapy.
Besides continuing research and state-of-the-art imagining, NCS has expanded to the Grand Island and Hastings areas.
Four medical oncologists joined NCS on Aug. 1. These oncologists are: Pornchai Jonglertham, MD; David Crockett, MD; Ryan Ramaekers, MD; and Sarah Creamer, MD.
With the expansion, NCS consists of 16 medical oncologists, one nuclear medicine physician, radiation oncologists and almost 300 dedicated oncology professionals.
“We’re happy to be serving the Grand Island and Hastings area,” Horn said. “It’s really nice to be able to bring the treatments and the research and clinical trials to the Grand Island area.”
Horn believes it’s good to be able to bring services to patients rather than them having to travel to receive them.
The Grand Island and Hastings area has four health systems. The NCS expansion opens the opportunity for physicians of all health systems to refer patients to specialists who can provide the most appropriate care, she said.
Nebraska Cancer Specialists was started by Dr. Robert Langdon and Dr. Margaret Block in 1989. Since then, the practice has continued to grow. More information can be found at https://nebraskacancer.com/ .