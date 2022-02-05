Nebraska childhood professionals selected for new initiative, Fremont resident chosen

The Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska has chosen 26 early childhood professionals from across the state for the inaugural Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Leadership Cadre.

The Buffett Institute formed the group to put these professionals’ perspectives in conversations about the future of Nebraska’s early childhood workforce.

Over the next three years, cadre members will expand their abilities as thought leaders and early childhood workforce leaders. The cadre is aimed to nurture and refine members’ ideas for elevating Nebraska’s early childhood workforce and implement small projects in the communities where they live.

“I am excited to begin meeting with these outstanding educators and begin our work together,” said Cama Charlet, manager of early childhood workforce initiatives at the Institute. “These 26 members bring such diversity to the cadre, coming from every corner of the state and representing different settings and levels of experience.”

Charlet said the cadre drew interest from 270 early childhood professionals.

“Though only a fraction of them could be selected for the cadre, we want to harness that enthusiasm and excitement to make a difference,” she said. “The Institute will be seeking ways to keep applicants involved in the effort to strengthen early care and education in our state.”

Members meet in person four times a year for one weekend day. The first meeting is set for late February and will be held online.

In addition to in-person meetings, each cadre member will attend one two-hour virtual meeting with a small group in the months between in-person meetings. Cadre members will commit about five hours of additional time each month interacting with peers and reflecting on the cadre experience in online discussions.

Cadre members will also receive a $1,000 stipend annually for full participation. Additionally, funding is available to cover the costs associated with attending one or more professional conferences and materials relating to professional learning.

Shauna Roberts from Fremont was just one of the many selected for the inaugural cadre.

Other members who were selected are as follows:

Alexa Apa, Lincoln.

Shannon Burks, Grand Island.

Ashli Carlock, Omaha.

Tara Craig, Chadron.

Jessica Dutton, Scottsbluff.

Amy Dworin, Omaha.

Jeannie Farwell, Chambers.

Justin Fearing, Lincoln.

Jaime Frey, Dawson.

Penny Gerking, Auburn.

Amber Holz, Ashland.

Dodi Imler, Elkhorn.

Susan Johnson, Falls City.

Candace Kastrup, Lincoln.

Chelsea Larkins, Lincoln.

Martina Lucius, Scottsbluff.

Molly Parsons, David City.

Brandy Price, Pierce.

Shawna Rischling, Alliance.

Carime Ruvalcaba, Grand Island.

Kelsey Schnoor, Battle Creek

Abbey Sualy, Omaha.

Kristine Van Hoosen, Wood River.

Amy Vinton, Kearney.

Linda Walters, Omaha.

