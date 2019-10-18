Women need not suffer from insecurity.
That will be one of the main messages of the Nebraska Christian Women’s Conference.
This is the ninth year for the annual event, which draws women together for a time of refreshment and fellowship.
The event will start at 9 a.m. on Nov. 9 in the Nielsen Community Center, located at 200 Anna Stalp Ave. in West Point. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the conference will run through 12:15 p.m. A lunch of soups and desserts will follow.
There is no cost to attend, but a freewill offering will be accepted.
Christi Johnston of Russellville, Arkansas, is the keynote speaker for the event.
Johnston spoke at the event in 2018 and shared the story of her daughter, Hannah, who was born with disabilities. Johnston’s talk last year was called “Finding Strength in Your Struggle.”
This year Johnston’s theme is “Knowing Who We Are in Christ.”
“There is an epidemic of insecurity in today’s world,” Johnston said in a statement. “Many people have an ‘identity crisis,’ because they don’t know ‘who they are.’ They base their worth and value on all the wrong things — what they do, what they look like, who they know, what they know or what they own.
“The good news is that none of us have to suffer insecurity,” Johnston continued. “The word of God says we can be secure through Jesus Christ.”
Sara Trimble, conference coordinator, describes Johnston as a gifted women’s speaker.
“She really has a gift to minister to women and it was evident from last year,” she said.
Johnston also has a new book called “I Know Who I Am — Walking in Your True Identity with Christ in Order to Live Your Best Life.”
Trimble believes Johnston will share thoughts based on the book.
“She has some great truths in that book that I think really help women,” Trimble said.
Trimble believes women struggle with insecurity and comparison, adding Johnston’s statement: “Comparison is the thief of joy.”
“When we start comparing ourselves to someone else, we lose our joy and we need to realize that God made us to be us,” Trimble said.
Trimble said she finds this realization freeing, because women all have different strengths and weaknesses.
Almost 200 women attended the 2018 event.
At each event, women are asked to complete comment cards. Last year, women commented on how Johnston’s talk ministered to them as did music by Rachel Scott of Omaha.
Scott is returning this year to lead worship at the conference.
Trimble believes being in a room with like-minded people and worshiping together is uplifting.
“This time of year is busy and we’re focused on our ‘to-do’ lists and we’re getting ready for the holidays and it’s harvest time,” she said. “It’s nice to take a little break and refresh and refocus and be reminded of what life is really all about.”
To register, email nebraskachristianwomen@gmail.com or text or leave a voicemail at 402-922-1665 with your name, contact information and names and ages of any children ages 11 or under whom you plan to bring with you.
Those who register before Oct. 26 will be eligible to win a door prize.
The event also typically features a media table where books are sold. Johnston’s book will be for sale.
Master’s Hand shop of Tekamah will have a table with chocolates and various other items.
Free services and events are planned for children.
Nursery will be provided for children ages up to 4. Kidventures is for children ages 5 to 11. Activities will include teaching, worship and a craft. Meals and snacks will be provided for children.
Trimble believes women will benefit by attending.
“Our heart is to see people’s lives touched by Jesus,” she said. “Our hope is that those who know him are encouraged in their faith and are drawn closer to him and those who don’t know him will get to know him.”