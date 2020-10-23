Nebraska Christian Women's Conference planned

Daycare will be provided for children ages 0 to 4.

There will be no ministry activities for older children this year.

During the event, Trimble said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed, which means 50 percent capacity.

“For our size of group, we won’t have to restrict our numbers,” Trimble said.

Last year, about 225 people attended the conference—the largest gathering ever. The Nielsen Community Center’s website states that it has a seating capacity of 1,300.

Tables will be 6 feet apart with a maximum of eight people at a table.

This year, the main difference during the lunch is that guests will be served at their tables instead of going through a line to get their food, Trimble said.

Trimble notes that 2020 has been very different year.

“When we go through hard times or difficult times, it’s a way of God preparing our hearts and showing us how much we really need him and I think oftentimes, especially when we are faced with a crisis, even death, it makes us realize how fragile this life is and this life is only temporal and it reminds us that we need to fix our eyes on what’s eternal—so I believe this year will be a unique and special year,” Trimble said. “I believe the messages are going to be very timely and exactly what all women need to hear in this time.”

