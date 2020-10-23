Nebraska Christian Women's Conference planned

Sara Trimble knows it will be a unique event.
For a decade, Trimble has coordinated the Nebraska Christian Women’s Conference.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the free event that brings women together for worship, inspirational messages from speakers and fellowship.
The 2020 theme is “Finding Peace in the Storms of Life.”
Women are invited to the event from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 7 in the Nielsen Community Center, 200 Anna Stalp Ave., in West Point. A freewill offering will be accepted.
Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The event will be followed by a soup and dessert luncheon, which will be served by mask-and-glove-wearing volunteers.
Registrations will be taken up until the day of the event, but those who register before Oct. 24 will be eligible for the door prize drawings.
Angela Loven, a pastor’s wife and mother of four from York, will speak. She’s previously spoken at the event.
“She has a very contagious passion for the Lord,” Trimble said.
Trimble, a pastor’s wife and mother of five from Wisner, will be the second speaker. Her husband, Aaron, is pastor of West Point Family Worship Center.
As part of the conference theme, Trimble will talk about finding peace in the storms of life and focusing on the foundation Christian’s have.
In the Bible, Jesus talks about a wise builder who built his house on a rock, while a foolish one built his on sand. When storms came, the wise man’s house didn’t fall, while the foolish man’s did.
“God’s putting it on my heart, already, about being a wise builder,” Trimble said. “A wise builder, they’re the people who do what God tells them to do. A foolish person doesn’t and their house is like the house that’s built on the sand and the storms of life will reveal the foundation.”
Trimble believes women will benefit from attending and the messages will be timely.
Worship leaders will be Pastor Karen and Ezra Washburn of Fremont. The Washburns have led worship at Full Life Church in Fremont for more than 10 years.
They have two young boys, ages 6 and 8. The Washburns said they want to encourage people to be passionate worshipers of God and to draw near to him. They hope to be a blessing to all the women who come to the conference.
To register for the conference, send an email to nebraskachristianwomen@gmail.com or text or leave a voice mail at 402-922-1665, providing a name and contact information.
Daycare will be provided for children ages 0 to 4.
There will be no ministry activities for older children this year.
During the event, Trimble said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed, which means 50 percent capacity.
“For our size of group, we won’t have to restrict our numbers,” Trimble said.
Last year, about 225 people attended the conference—the largest gathering ever. The Nielsen Community Center’s website states that it has a seating capacity of 1,300.
Tables will be 6 feet apart with a maximum of eight people at a table.
This year, the main difference during the lunch is that guests will be served at their tables instead of going through a line to get their food, Trimble said.
Trimble notes that 2020 has been very different year.
“When we go through hard times or difficult times, it’s a way of God preparing our hearts and showing us how much we really need him and I think oftentimes, especially when we are faced with a crisis, even death, it makes us realize how fragile this life is and this life is only temporal and it reminds us that we need to fix our eyes on what’s eternal—so I believe this year will be a unique and special year,” Trimble said. “I believe the messages are going to be very timely and exactly what all women need to hear in this time.”
