As the 2020 primaries approach, delegates from the Nebraska Democratic Party will convene in Milwaukee this July to bring the vote of Nebraska to the Democratic National Convention.
Since December, the NDP has held Delegate 101 Training throughout the three congressional districts to walk people through the process of becoming a delegate.
The tour will stop in Fremont this Saturday at Keene Memorial Library from 2 to 3 p.m. Prior to Fremont, training will be held in Hastings and Grand Island, with future stops in Omaha, Kearney and Lincoln.
While the NDP sent 30 delegates in 2016, it plans to send 33 delegates this year. Automatic delegates are NDP Chair Jane Kleeb, First Associate Chair Richard Register, National Committeeman Ron Kaminski and National Committeewoman Patty Zieg.
The additional 29 national delegates will be selected at the NDP State Convention, which will be held June 5-7 in Omaha. Those who are interested must vote in the Democratic presidential primary this May and attend their county and state conventions.
Constituency Director Precious McKesson said the trainings will also provide information on how to become a county delegate or national delegate, as well as a block captain or member of the State Central Committee, the governing body of the NDP.
“A lot of times, people don’t understand how they can be involved in the party and make changes and basically assist in really building the party,” she said. “So these trainings will basically give them input on how they can become a delegate on the State Central Committee, as well as how they can get involved with their county party.”
The training will include a presentation and possible appearances from automatic delegates. It will also include handouts that people can take home with them.
“So this is information that they can always refer back to,” McKesson said.
McKesson said she’s seen great response from the previous delegate training meetings, which she said also has gotten attendees familiar with the structure of the party.
“That’s something that we really have found they were saying, ‘Wow, I can do that. I know I can see myself in that role,’” she said. “So I think that’s been a really good thing that we’ve seen so far, is that people have really been receptive to it.”
McKesson said the training has also taught people that the goal doesn’t just stop at being a delegate.
“We want them to understand that they can run for party leadership at the state convention that we hold every two years,” she said. “They can run to be a part of the exec as well as just giving them time to just review the structure and the organization of the party so that they can find their place in the party or where their talents can be best used.”
With this training, McKesson said the goal was ultimately to show people that becoming a delegate is not hard to do.
“It might seem hard just from the outside looking in if you don’t know and you might automatically get kind of discouraged,” she said. “So we wanted to make sure they knew this is the easiest process.”
Those interested in training at a caucus or county meeting can contact McKesson at precious@nebraskademocrats.org or Gina Frank at gina@nebraskademocrats.org.