Nebraska Department of Insurance warns of fraud with coronavirus

Scams associated with a “cure” for the coronavirus are taking advantage of those they call, according to the Nebraska Department of Insurance’s Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP).

According to a SHIIP press release, scammers often use public health emergencies as opportunities for fraud. As COVID-19 has more of a serious impact on older populations, they are the target for these calls.

“There currently are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) — online or in stores,” according to the Federal Trade Commission’s website.

Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen said although he’s heard of the calls concerning “pills and cures” taking place, he hasn’t taken any reports on frauds of that nature so far.

“I think history will kind of dictate that anytime there’s a crisis, whether it be tornado-related, storm-related, any kind of disaster or pandemic like we’re going through now, there’s always the opportunity for people to take advantage of a situation and whatever scams they can come with up,” he said.