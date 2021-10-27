Nebraska Department of Transportation plans public information meeting in North Bend

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will hold a public information meeting regarding roadway improvements at the U.S. Highway 30 expressway (US 30) and Nebraska Highway 79 (N-79) intersection in Dodge County.

The public information meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the North Bend Municipal Auditorium, 741 N. Main St., North Bend. A presentation will begin at 5:15 p.m.

The proposed project would construct a restricted crossing U-turn intersection, otherwise known as an RCUT, at US-30 expressway and N-79. On US-30 expressway, the project begins 0.25 miles west of the junction and extends east 0.5 miles. On N-79, the project extends north and south of the junction.

Construction could begin as early as spring of 2022. The project would be constructed under traffic with lane closures controlled by appropriate traffic control devices and practices. Additional details will be available online and at the open house.

Personnel from the Department of Transportation will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. Information regarding the proposed project will be made available on the NDOT website at ndot.info/20626.

