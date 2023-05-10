The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that work is progressing on the new alignment from Nebraska Highway 79 to U.S. Highway 77, from North Bend to Fremont, in preparation for the opening later this year.

Stop signs will be installed at the intersections of the newly constructed roadway and existing county roads. Other activities will include the placement of pavement markings and other traffic control devices throughout the project on the closed segments of the roadway.

The NDOT said drivers should watch for and observe these signs. The roads will be closed, and law enforcement will be actively citing those who do drive on these closed segments.

This work is necessary due to the length of the project, and the amount of time required to perform these activities. It may be necessary to adjust this timeline due to weather.