Work on the U.S. Highway 30 North Bend to Fremont paving project has progressed to the point that the contractor has closed County Road 10, between County Roads R and T.

Mick Jacobs with the Nebraska Department of Transportation said this closure is necessary to allow for the installation of a traffic cross-over through this intersection. This closure will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Jacobs reminds the public that preparations for the opening of segments of the new roadway, later this year, have begun. These measures include, but are not limited to, the placement of stop signs at the intersections of the newly constructed roadway and existing county roads. Drivers should look for and observe these signs.

Other activities will include the placement of pavement markings and associated traffic control devices (signage, barricades, delineators.) throughout the project on the closed segments of the roadway.

“This advance work is necessary due to the length of the project, and the amount of time required to perform these activities,” Jacobs said. “Do not interpret these measures as permission to drive on the roadway, it is still closed. Law Enforcement will be actively citing those who do drive on these segments.”