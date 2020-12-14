Nebraska ESGR seeks next state chair

Nebraska Committee of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve announces the launch of their formal search for the next Nebraska ESGR State Chair.

The state chair is an official Department of Defense volunteer position with a three-year term of service. State chairs are required to take an oath of office and serve at the pleasure of the ESGR National Chair. The Nebraska State Chair’s role is to provide the leadership and vision for a team of dedicated volunteers throughout insert state to carry out the ESGR mission.

ESGR is a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. ESGR carries out its mission through its headquarters staff and more than 3,700 volunteers across 54 State Committees who conduct proactive outreach to service members and employers to make them aware of their rights and responsibilities under the Uniformed Service Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA); provide no-cost, neutral mediation to service members and their employers when issues arise; and manage a robust Employer Awards program to recognize the critical role supportive employers have in enhancing retention rates in the Reserve Component (RC).