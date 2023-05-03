In my first year as the leader of Nebraska Extension, I’ve been humbled and gratified to witness the powerful accomplishments of the people across this state. When Nebraskans work together, we maximize opportunities for individuals, families and communities. It’s clear to me the people of Nebraska Extension, covering all 93 counties, are vital in this collaborative progress.

No other institution connects so widely and deeply with Nebraskans than Nebraska Extension. Extension experts share practical, research-based knowledge in a wide range of fields, from farm finance to mental wellness, nutrition to community development.

In pursuing our statewide mission, Nebraska Extension — part of the University of Nebraska from its earliest years — has adopted strategic aims we call “The Big 3”:

Strengthen Nebraska agriculture and food systems.

Inspire Nebraskans and their communities.

Enhance the health and well-being of all Nebraskans.

By focusing in these three areas, we are delivering at our best to Nebraskans from all walks of life. Here are just a few examples from 2022:

More than 440,000 Nebraskans attended programs or contacted local Extension professionals in regard to pest, insect and landscape/horticulture topics.

Ag producers who farm or manage more than 132,000 acres attended Extension’s 2022 On-Farm Research Network Results meeting. Extension specialists provide Nebraska farmers and ranchers with extensive year-round support statewide, sharing information on a range of practical production and planning needs.

Nebraskans downloaded Extension’s informative BeefWatch podcasts some 30,000 times.

Extension’s Early Childhood programming reached more than 202,000 children.

Our Growing Together Nebraska program worked with 12 Nebraska communities to provide locally grown produce to 41 food pantries and emergency food distribution sites. In 2022, this initiative supplied more than 32,000 pounds (more than 97,000 servings) of fruits and vegetables.

More than 140,000 Nebraska age-eligible children participated in Extension’s 4-H programs, focusing on experiential learning.

We are proud of those numbers, but what really matters are the individuals, families and communities behind the statistics. For example, when catastrophic floods struck huge areas of Nebraska in 2019, causing $2.6 billion in losses, Extension professionals took action. Coordinating donations of livestock feed, pharmaceuticals, hay and fencing supplies. Helping families connect to emergency nutritional assistance and find available contractors. Working with producers to restore damaged farm ground.

In my travels around the state, I’ve heard countless stories from Nebraskans about their work with Extension. Here are a couple of experiences I think more people should know about:

David Barnes, from Lynch, points to the help Extension provided when his town explored opening a community grocery co-op in 2021. Extension professionals helped the Lynch steering committee address a range of bureaucratic, regulatory and business challenges. The Nebraska Cooperative Development Center, housed in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics, also provided support.

In February, the co-op marked its first-year anniversary as well as its community success: Sales over the past year were 50% above the projection. “Without their help, it wouldn’t have happened,” Barnes, the manager of the co-op, says of Extension professionals.

Carime Ruvalcaba, Grand Island resident, worked to set up the first bilingual day care in Nebraska to receive a Child Development Associate credential, officially designating high-quality care. A range of Extension professionals provided specialized assistance to Ruvalcaba as she received training, set up the center and navigated government processes.

Would she recommend Extension to other Nebraskans? “Totally,” she says. Extension specialists “are very professional. They have a lot of experience in issues that help educate and grow small businesses.”

Are we satisfied with these contributions? Of course not. We’re looking to the future, striving to have an even bigger impact. As an example, we are exploring a major multi-faceted partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center to bolster statewide service to enhance health and wellness. Dr. Ali Khan, dean of UNMC’s College of Public Health, is exploring alongside us. He says, “The greatest strength for UNMC’s collaboration with Extension is their community engagement. There’s an opportunity for UNMC and the various colleges to work with Extension within these communities — programmatic-related activities, case-related activities, research-related activities. That’s all on the table with the interaction with Extension.”

When Nebraskans work together, our communities move forward. Nebraska Extension is proud to be partnering with Nebraskans, border to border, inspiring fulfilled, prosperous and healthy lives.