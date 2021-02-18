Nebraska Extension gives tips on keeping farm animals warm

With sub-zero temperatures hitting the middle of the United States, it’s critical that farmers keep their livestock warm.
Although farm animals have hide thick enough to withstand the cold, Dodge County Extension Educator Karna Dam said this week’s temperatures and wind can cause larger issues.
“Probably the biggest challenge right now is the number of producers who are calving and lambing and the importance of being able to get those newborn animals into an environment where they’re not going to freeze,” she said.
Dam said although the temperatures have been impactful, many farmers were able to act ahead of time to better prepare themselves.
“That’s one of the biggest things, is producers were able to move livestock to different places or be able to put bedding out and get their livestock ready for this weather,” she said. “We’re certainly looking forward to warmer temperatures coming, and hopefully we won’t get another cold snap like this.”
Dam recommended keeping animals warm by setting up windbreaks and providing as much bedding as possible. As a cattle producer herself, she said she’s had to constantly check her cows to see if they’re calving.
“And as soon as they calve, we put up some pens in our farm shop that has heat in it,” Dam said. “So then we move the cow and the calf in there for about 12 hours, and that’s really helped significantly.”
With her calves, Dam said placing hoods to cover their ears can be especially important after birth.
“The blood flow in their ears is so limited, and the extreme cold will just freeze their ears really quickly,” she said. “So by putting these hoods on, it holds the ears back along their neck, which the body heat helps keep them warm and their ears are protected.”
Water provided to animals should also be not only be checked to make sure it’s accessible but not frozen as well, Dam said.
“They need a lot of water when it’s this cold,” she said. “Feeding a little bit heavier than what you might normally will also help increase heat production for those animals.”
Additionally, farmers should check to make sure that no electrical currents are running through the water.
“If producers notice that their livestock is restless and maybe making more noise than normal, they might want to check the waters to see if sometimes there’s an electrical current, and they can smell that,” Dam said.
Farmers could also see potential problems coming from the aftermath of the freezing temperatures with mud. Although the temperatures have affected animals, Dam said it doesn’t have an impact on crops.
“Actually, the freeze is good for the soil, and then obviously the moisture from the snow, it will melt and add back some moisture in the ground that we were certainly deficient of in 2020,” she said. “So that’s not a problem, the cold isn’t an issue for row crop.”