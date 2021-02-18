Nebraska Extension gives tips on keeping farm animals warm

With her calves, Dam said placing hoods to cover their ears can be especially important after birth.

“The blood flow in their ears is so limited, and the extreme cold will just freeze their ears really quickly,” she said. “So by putting these hoods on, it holds the ears back along their neck, which the body heat helps keep them warm and their ears are protected.”

Water provided to animals should also be not only be checked to make sure it’s accessible but not frozen as well, Dam said.

“They need a lot of water when it’s this cold,” she said. “Feeding a little bit heavier than what you might normally will also help increase heat production for those animals.”

Additionally, farmers should check to make sure that no electrical currents are running through the water.

“If producers notice that their livestock is restless and maybe making more noise than normal, they might want to check the waters to see if sometimes there’s an electrical current, and they can smell that,” Dam said.

Farmers could also see potential problems coming from the aftermath of the freezing temperatures with mud. Although the temperatures have affected animals, Dam said it doesn’t have an impact on crops.