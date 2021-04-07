Nebraska Extension hosting ag safety camp for youth

According to the National Ag Safety Database, 33 children sustain agriculture-related injuries every day, and every three days, a child dies as a result.

“As wonderful as it is to grow up in an agricultural world or to have an opportunity to spend time on a farm, there are risks that come with that,” Dodge County Extension Educator Karna Dam said. “And as we are entering into planting season and the busyness of that time, we want to really focus on trying to help our young people be more aware, to be able to recognize potential risks and to hopefully live a little bit safer life.”

On April 26, Nebraska Extension and Progressive Agriculture Foundation will host a farm safety day camp for youth from Dodge, Burt and Cuming counties from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Dodge County Fairgrounds.

The camp has limited attendance for youth from third grade to sixth grade, but parents are welcome to participate. Masks are required for all attendees, who can register at extension.unl.edu/statewide/dodge/4HCamps/.

Registration for the event is $10 per child, with a maximum fee of $25 per household, which includes a lunch, snacks, T-shirt and a take-home bag of safety materials. Parents will be charged $5 if attending.