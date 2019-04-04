Due to historic flooding and farmland damage, over 180 farmers attended the USDA and Nebraska Extension Flood Disaster Recovery Meetings on Tuesday in Scribner and Fremont and Wednesday in Omaha.
As a result of feedback from these meetings and individual producers, Nebraska Extension will be providing a meeting for cattle producers with USDA and Crop Insurance Partners to discuss how to utilize annual forages this season to supplement loss of hay and pasture in flood affected areas.
Growing Annual Forages after a Flood Meeting will be held from 1-3 p.m. April 9 at the Dodge County Extension Office located at 1206 W. 23rd St. in Fremont near the airport.
Speakers include Daren Redfearn and Kristen Ulmer from Nebraska Extension, Brach Johnson from USDA-NRCS, and crop insurance company representatives. Topics will include discussion of the UDSA-NRCS EQIP program, preventative planting, selecting annual forage species and mixes, growing two annual forage crops in a year instead of corn or soybeans, and other important information about growing annual forages on your farm to help supplement damaged pastures and stored hay loss. The meeting will be recorded and video posted at croptechcafe.org.
No pre-registration is required and there is no fee to attend. Water, pop, and a snack will be provided.