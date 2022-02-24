Nebraska Extension plans workshop for cattle producers

Nebraska Extension will host a price risk management workshop for cattle producers from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16 at the Nielsen Center, 200 Anna Stalp Ave., in West Point. Cattle producers will learn strategies designed to reduce risk exposure to achieve a profitable outcome in uncertain times.

Current issues facing the cattle industry will be discussed to help producers to make more informed decisions facing the industry.

Topics will include managing drought risk with PRF insurance, managing price risk and strategies to achieve better profitability. Specific marketing tools covered during the workshop to manage price risk will include futures and options as well as Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) Insurance. Participants will be guided through a case study to better understand strategies discussed during the workshop.

The workshop is free and a meal will be provided courtesy of KTIC Radio, but registration is required by March 11. For more information, and to register, call Nebraska Extension in Cuming County at 402-372-6006.

