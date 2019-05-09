Nebraska Extension is offering a new opportunity to help homeowners get the answers they need following historic flooding. The Lawn and Landscapes Flood Recovery hotline and video chat will be available May 13-18 to provide information on flood-related lawn and landscape topics.
Extension educators will be available by either phone or online video chat to discuss the lawn and landscape issues people are facing and management strategies to consider moving forward. Participants with computer access are encouraged to share photos of their landscapes using the video-chat option.
Educators will be available to answer questions from 4 to 6 p.m. May 13-17 and 10 a.m. to noon May 18. To visit with an extension expert over the phone, call 1-646-876-9923 and use the meeting ID 810-276-847. To participate using the online video chat, connect with educators via Zoom at https://go.unl.edu/floodedlandscapes.
Nebraskans also can get answers to lawn and landscape questions through “Backyard Farmer,” Nebraska Extension and Nebraska Educational Television’s popular gardening show. “Backyard Farmer” airs live at 7 p.m. Thursdays on NET1 from April through September. The number for questions is 1-800-676-5446. Questions also can be submitted before the show via email at byf@unl.edu.
The Lawn and Landscapes Flood Recovery hotline and video chat are among many ways Nebraska Extension is helping Nebraskans recover from the flood. For more information and flood-related resources for individuals and families, homeowners, businesses, farmers and ranchers, visit https://flood.unl.edu.