Nebraska Extension's 2021 Fremont Corn Expo canceled

The 2021 Fremont Corn Expo has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, according to a press release.

The event, held by the University of Nebraska Extension, has been an annual event since 2004 and is typically held in January at the Christensen Field Event Center in Fremont.

“The expo is free and open to the public throughout the day and creates an environment where social interactions between farmers, exhibitors, speakers, and the local media is essential,” Angi Heller, Nebraska Extension engagement zone coordinator for Dodge and surrounding counties, said in the release.

“Creating that type of social environment while prioritizing the safety of our community during COVID-19 would be difficult.”

Another factor leading to the cancellation is four vacancies in Nebraska Extension educator positions in agronomy due to retirements and current budget restrictions.

One of the vacancies is for the position in Dodge and Washington counties that organizes the expo, the release said.