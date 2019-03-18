As residents throughout eastern Nebraska are chipping in to assist with relief efforts, the Nebraska Farm Bureau has created a fund to directly assist farmers, ranchers and rural communities that have been affected by historic flooding over the past several days.
Nebraska Farm Bureau has launched a Disaster Relief Fund and an online Agriculture Disaster Exchange portal to connect those in need with those who can help.
“Many of our friends and neighbors across the state are suffering,” Steve Nelson, Nebraska Farm Bureau President, said in a released statement. “We want to do what we can to help.”
Money donated to the Disaster Relief Fund will be targeted to aid Nebraska farmers, ranchers, and rural communities affected by recent storms and flooding. Priority will be given to efforts to restore health and safety in rural communities and to farm and ranch households that have been damaged or displaced by the natural disaster, according to released information.
To aid farmers and ranchers in recovery, NEFB has also opened the Agriculture Disaster Exchange portal, which is housed on the NEFB website and provides a place for those in need to make requests for assistance and for those looking to help a place to offer it.
The Agriculture Disaster Exchange operates like an online “want ad” page.
If a member has extra hay to sell or donate to a livestock producer in need, they can post it there. If a member needs help or equipment to remove debris after flooding, they can post that request as well, according to Nelson.
“Those are just examples of how the exchange can be used by our members,” he said. “The goal is to provide an online clearinghouse so members can interact and help each other during tough times.”
To donate or apply for aid from the Disaster Relief Fund, utilize the Agriculture Disaster Exchange portal, or access other disaster assistance resources, visit www.nefb.org/disaster.
Donations to the Disaster Relief Fund can also be made by check. Donors are encouraged to make checks out to Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation and mail to:
Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, Att: Disaster Relief Fund, P.O. Box 80299, Lincoln, NE 68501-0299.
Donations will be made to a fund established in the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, which is a 501c3 charitable non-profit. Ay donations made to the fund are tax deductible.