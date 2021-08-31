Nebraska Game and Parks Commission launches Take ’em Hunting challenge

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with AKRS Equipment Solutions, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, the National Wild Turkey Federation and Heartland DSC, is launching its third Take ’em Hunting challenge to hunters starting Sept. 1.

Participants are encouraged to introduce someone new to hunting during the 2021-2022 hunting seasons, and then upload a photo of their trip to the Game and Parks website. Those who do will be registered to win prizes, including a camo John Deere XUV59OM Gator crossover utility vehicle from AKRS valued at more than $15,300.

Last year, more than 1,400 entries highlighted first-time hunters getting into the field for upland, waterfowl, deer, turkey and more.

Prizes will be given away throughout the challenge Sept. 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022, with the grand prize utility vehicle winner announced in June 2022. For more information, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/TakeEmHunting.

