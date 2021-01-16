Nebraska health departments encouraging adults to receive COVID-19 vaccine

The Nebraska Association of Local Health Directors is encouraging all adults to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, local health departments are committed to seeing that all willing adults in Nebraska are vaccinated when vaccine supplies allow,” a press release said Friday. “We are working to ensure that all adults in our health districts will eventually have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The release stated that NALHD is in the process of getting the limited available supply of vaccines out to the public in accordance with state and federal guidelines as quickly as possible.

According to the release, all adults in Nebraska will have access to the vaccine free of charge. Although some locations may ask for insurance information, no one will be denied due to lack of insurance.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, proof of citizenship is not required to receive the vaccine in Nebraska and will not be checked as a condition of receiving the vaccine.

During the first week of February, the state of Nebraska will launch its vaccine registration system. Local health departments — including the