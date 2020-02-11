Nebraska Medicine praises Walz's bone marrow bill

A Nebraska Legislature proposal introduced by State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont to promote bone marrow donation has been met with positive reception by Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Sheree Gilmore, clinical research and donor services lead of Nebraska Medicine’s Marrow Transplantation Program, said the center welcomes Walz’s interest and promotion of bone marrow donation at the state level.

“By increasing donation awareness, this bill will help to increase the number of donors on the registry,” she said. “That will increase access to this curative treatment for families who need a matched donor.”

Legislative Bill 541, first introduced last year, aims to require the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to educate on donation. The bill has advanced to review for this year’s session.

Nebraska Medicine has offered blood and marrow transplantation to people diagnosed with diseases or blood disorders since 1983. The center also uses the National Marrow Donor Program to find donors if a patient cannot find one within their family, Gilmore said.