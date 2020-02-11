Nebraska Medicine praises Walz's bone marrow bill

A Nebraska Legislature proposal introduced by State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont to promote bone marrow donation has been met with positive reception by Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Sheree Gilmore, clinical research and donor services lead of Nebraska Medicine’s Marrow Transplantation Program, said the center welcomes Walz’s interest and promotion of bone marrow donation at the state level.
“By increasing donation awareness, this bill will help to increase the number of donors on the registry,” she said. “That will increase access to this curative treatment for families who need a matched donor.”
Legislative Bill 541, first introduced last year, aims to require the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to educate on donation. The bill has advanced to review for this year’s session.
Nebraska Medicine has offered blood and marrow transplantation to people diagnosed with diseases or blood disorders since 1983. The center also uses the National Marrow Donor Program to find donors if a patient cannot find one within their family, Gilmore said.
“Local donors who volunteer to donate by joining a registry, such as the National Marrow Donor Program, if matched with a patient, will have their marrow or blood stem cells collected here and couriered to the patient’s transplant center,” she said.
Gilmore said in recent years, the NMDP has focused on increasing the diversity of the donor registry.
“As the U.S. population becomes more diverse, the greater the need for diverse donors,” she said. “This approach to recruitment may increase the number of diverse donors.”
The registry provides people with a unique ID to secure identities, as it includes DNA typing. It is not linked to a person’s name, birthday or location, Gilmore said.
“You are only asked to donate if a certain portion of DNA in your white blood cells match the patient’s DNA,” she said. “This is the DNA typing that is performed when you join the registry.”
The process also requires a physical exam before a bone marrow harvest or peripheral blood stem cell collection.
Short-term recovery takes three to five days, while long-term recovery takes four to six weeks after collecting the bone marrow through the hip bone.
For more information, call Nebraska Medicine at 402-559-8864.