Nebraska Nonprofit Conference set for Aug. 4
Nebraska Nonprofit Conference set for Aug. 4

The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM), a state association that has more than 700 nonprofit members in Nebraska and southwest Iowa, will host its fourth annual Nebraska Nonprofit Conference virtually this year on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The Nebraska Nonprofit Conference, normally held in central Nebraska, will offer webinars and networking sessions to energize nonprofit executives, employees, board members and volunteers following a challenging year.

The conference will explore trends, best practices and issues affecting the nonprofit sector and provide actionable takeaways to support the missions of nonprofits.

The Nebraska Nonprofit Conference is hosted by the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands in partnership with the Hamilton Community Foundation, Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, Kearney Area Community Foundation, Peter Kiewit Foundation and DA Davidson.

Registration for the event is available at https://www.nonprofitam.org/events/.

