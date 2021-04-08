Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard expanding to Fremont

The Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard (NNHG) is expanding to Fremont and the surrounding areas.

This is a non-affiliated, nonprofit organization with the mission of offering a tribute service to nursing professionals at the time of their passing.

NNHG services will be available in Fremont and communities within a 30-mile radius of Fremont starting April 14.

The Fremont-area NNHG will have nine active and retired nurses, who will volunteer their time to honor fellow nursing professionals who have passed away.

A tribute service may be requested through the funeral director, officiant, by contacting an honor guard member, or by filling out the “Request for Guard” form on its website at www.nebraskanursehonorguard.com.

The service includes reciting of the Nightingale Tribute, the placing of a white rose on the casket or urn signifying the nurse’s devotion to their profession, and the presentation of the extinguished nursing lamp to a family member or friend of the deceased. The nurse honor guard will be attired in white uniforms with blue capes and nurses’ caps. There is no charge to the family for the service; however, donations are accepted. The NNHG is funded by donations only.