Nebraska Nurses Honor Guard group forming in Fremont

Rasmussen’s mother was a registered nurse, who lived in Ohio before marrying Philip Johnson and moving to a dairy farm near Mead. The Johnsons had four children Philip, Darlene, Melinda and John.

Donna Johnson worked at what’s now Saunders County Medical Center for a couple years, before working 30 years at what’s now Methodist Fremont Health.

Johnson, known as “D.J.,” was a medical surgical nurse. She then became an emergency room nurse and house supervisor. She finished her career at A.J. Merrick Manor (now Dunklau Gardens), retiring in 1992.

That same year, she was called out of retirement to become director of student health at what’s now Midland University, retiring again after four years.

Rasmussen said her mom had worked part time when her children were young.

“She would work the 3 to 11 shift and come home and be the first one up in the morning to get us kids up and we milked cows,” Rasmussen said.

Johnson’s daughter, Darlene Carritt, would describe her mother as a professional before her time.