Nebraska Nurses Honor Guard group forming in Fremont

Donna Johnson had planned to go wedding dress shopping with her daughter.
But on the way to Fremont, Johnson and her daughter, Melinda Rasmussen, saw black smoke billowing from the city.
They knew something terrible had happened.
There would be no dress shopping that day.
“Melinda, you have to take me to the hospital right now,” said Johnson, an emergency room nurse.
Rasmussen wouldn’t see her mom for 24 hours as Johnson helped injured patients after the Hotel Pathfinder exploded in 1976.
Like so many of her colleagues, Johnson was a nurse to the core of her soul.
So family members were touched when the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard had a tribute service at Johnson’s funeral earlier this year.
The NNHG, which has honor guards in Omaha, Lincoln and North Platte, is expanding to Fremont.
Carol Bohling of North Bend and Jan Ostransky of Fremont are retired registered nurses and honor guard leaders.
Together, they’re working to establish the Fremont area honor guard under the direction of the state organization.
They’re also among eight active and retired Fremont area nurses who will volunteer their time to honor registered and licensed practical nurses who have passed away.
Starting Wednesday, the honor guard will provide nurse tribute services at visitations, funerals, memorial or graveside services, in Fremont and communities within a 30-mile radius of the city.
The five-minute services, provided at no cost to the family, include:
• A reciting of the Nightingale Tribute during which all nurses are asked to stand;
• Placing a white rose on the casket or urn, signifying a nurse’s devotion to the profession;
• Striking a musical triangle three times;
• Extinguishing a Nightingale lamp and presenting it to a family member, officially releasing the nurse from his or her duties.
During the tribute, honor guard nurses are attired in white uniforms with nurses’ caps and blue capes with their nursing pins. They carry lighted, flameless candles.
The honor guard tribute takes place at the end of a service.
NNHG services may be requested through a funeral director, officiant, by contacting an honor guard member or by filling out the “Request the Guard” form on its website at www.nebraskanursehonorguard.com.
The honor guard doesn’t come to an event unless invited. Family may request the guard for a visitation. The guard comes to a funeral or memorial service only at the invitation of clergy.
Designed to honor everyday heroes who dedicate their lives to the nursing profession, NNHG is a non-affiliated, nonprofit organization funded solely by donations.
Tonight, NNHG will have an induction ceremony for Fremont area honor guard nurses and their friends and family at First Lutheran Church.
Bohling contacted Ostransky with the idea of having a local honor guard.
Ostransky said she was thrilled.
Similar to those for police, firefighters and military personnel who’ve died, Bohling and Ostransky believe it’s important to have an honor guard for nurses.
“Nursing is more than a calling,” Ostransky said. “It’s the fabric of your soul.”
Bohling and Ostransky know nurses help patients and their families, providing a calm presence during life’s beginnings and endings. They see the good and bad, offering encouragement and hope, without judgement.
The Nightingale tribute, read during the honor guard ceremony, focuses on these things — describing the nurses’ commitment and how they’ve impacted others.
“That’s how we want to be remembered — is the difference that we made in people’s lives,” Bohling said.
For family members like Rasmussen, the tribute service is poignant.
Rasmussen’s mother was a registered nurse, who lived in Ohio before marrying Philip Johnson and moving to a dairy farm near Mead. The Johnsons had four children Philip, Darlene, Melinda and John.
Donna Johnson worked at what’s now Saunders County Medical Center for a couple years, before working 30 years at what’s now Methodist Fremont Health.
Johnson, known as “D.J.,” was a medical surgical nurse. She then became an emergency room nurse and house supervisor. She finished her career at A.J. Merrick Manor (now Dunklau Gardens), retiring in 1992.
That same year, she was called out of retirement to become director of student health at what’s now Midland University, retiring again after four years.
Rasmussen said her mom had worked part time when her children were young.
“She would work the 3 to 11 shift and come home and be the first one up in the morning to get us kids up and we milked cows,” Rasmussen said.
Johnson’s daughter, Darlene Carritt, would describe her mother as a professional before her time.
“It was before women really worked outside the home, so she took some criticism for that and that was hard, but she was such a professional,” Rasmussen said. “She always had her shoes polished, her white hat starched and her uniform clean as could be when she’d go to work.”
Jan. 10, 1976, was a traumatic day for Johnson and so many others. The hotel explosion killed 20 people and injured more than 40.
Johnson spent time triaging and tending to patients.
Her nursing career continued until she retired many years later.
Yet she never lost what was so much a part of her.
“She was a nurse until her death,” Rasmussen said. “She was constantly teaching us and caring for others.”
Johnson was very kind to those who cared for her at Saunders County Medical Center Long-Term Care.
“But she would correct them if she felt as a nurse there was something that needed improved,” Rasmussen said. “She would look at other patients in the long-term care and would give suggestions on what they should watch for in that patient.”
Johnson was 92 when she died Feb. 22 at the Saunders County Medical Center's care facility.
“She passed where she started as a nurse,” Rasmussen said.
Throughout her career, Johnson appreciated her staffers.
“She would never send her staff to do any job that she wouldn’t do herself,” Rasmussen said. “She loved helping patients and their families, but also mentoring her staff — especially new nurses and her nurse techs.”
Rasmussen and her siblings saw the depth of their mother’s influence through numerous cards and the many nurses and techs who attended Johnson’s funeral.
Johnson was also a mentor to Rasmussen, who was a nurse for 35 years before she retired. Johnson capped Rasmussen during a ceremony years ago and encouraged her daughter throughout her career.
During the tribute service for Johnson, the Nightingale lamp was extinguished and handed to Rasmussen.
“That was very emotional for me,” Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen is pleased that all nurses were honored during her mother’s tribute service.
“Our whole family was humbled and blessed by so many other nurses who attended mom’s funeral and we just felt that in this time of COVID that having all the nurses stand up was a way to honor everybody, which was so cool, because that really hasn’t happened before,” Rasmussen said. “Nurses are said to be heroes now in this COVID time so it was great to have all the nurses honored at mom’s funeral.”
Not all of the eight honor guard nurses will be able to attend every tribute service, but Ostransky and Bohling hope to have at least six at each time.
For more information about the honor guard, contact Bohling at 402-652-8166 or Ostransky at 402-719-0343.