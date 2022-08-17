Nebraska Operation Lifesaver coming to Fremont

It’s an example most people can visualize.

A car is about 4,000 times heavier than a can of soda pop.

So the car easily crushes the can.

The same weight ratio is true for a train and a car.

A train weighs about 12 million pounds compared to a car that’s between 3,000 and 4,000 pounds.

“What a car can do to a can of pop is exactly what a train can do to a car. That’s why it’s so important to educate people about making good choices at railroad tracks,” said Debra Ashworth, executive director of Nebraska Operation Lifesaver.

Ashworth is inviting the public to learn more about railroad crossing safety and Nebraska Operation Lifesaver from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in the lodge at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.

The free event will feature railroad safety presentations, which include a hotdog cookout while supplies last.

The visit is part of Ashworth’s 20-County Whistle-Stop Tour.

During the tour, she’ll visit each of the top 20 counties in Nebraska that have had the highest number of fatalities or injuries at railroad crossings in the last five years.

Dodge County is in the top 10.

At each stop, Ashworth wants to meet with the mayor, police chief, fire chief, sheriff and the state senator for that location in a separate meeting. She hopes to problem solve what can be done to help educate the public.

Ashworth understands the critical need for education citing the statistic that every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train.

This marks the 50th year for Operation Lifesaver, which began in 1972 with a Union Pacific Railroad employee, who was concerned about the number of incidents at crossings.

At that time, there were 12,000 incidents. The UP employee along with law enforcement and others were able to reduce that by 84% by the end of that year in Idaho.

Nebraska jumped onboard with the Operation Lifesaver program in 1973 with other states following.

“We’re pretty much in every state in the United States,” she said.

The national office develops training materials and designs courses, which it provides to states.

Ashworth can provide a variety of information – things people might not know or often think about.

For example, she talks about an increase in instances of people walking on railroad tracks or through a railroad yard.

“That is trespassing,” she said. “Railroad property is private property. Those statistics are rising. Nebraska hardly ever had any instances with those and that is starting to go up.”

Trespassing has become a problem nationally. And although it hasn’t been a problem in Nebraska, Ashworth would like to see the number of instances drop to zero.

Ashworth said pedestrians should always cross railroad tracks when there’s a road that coincides with them.

Depending on the type of crossing, this is a place with lights and gates and a crossbuck—an X-shaped warning sign.

Nebraska has approximately 5,000 railroad crossings, but only 975 of them have lights and gates.

The other crossings – some of which are private – are passive crossings. These crossings have an advanced-warning sign. The round, yellow signs have a black cross (looks like an X) with the letter “R” on either side of the X.

This sign tells drivers that they are approaching railroad tracks.

Markings can be placed on pavement as well and then when drivers get closer to the crossing, they see the X-shaped sign.

“We always want drivers to be watching for the advanced warning sign and—as they approach the actual crossing—they need to be looking for a train,” she said.

Ashworth offers a simple reminder: “See Tracks. Think Train.”

She also warns against passing another vehicle within 100 feet of a railroad crossing.

When teaching in a drivers’ education class, she states why:

“If you’re coming up to a railroad crossing, I want you to be focused on looking for a train, not passing another car,” she said.

Ashworth said the safety message is for everyone who crosses railroad tracks, including children, teens, adults and mature drivers.

She’s brought the safety message to the Nebraska State Fair. She goes into schools to talk to children in Grades 1 through 3.

“They really listen and they tell their parents,” she said. “They’ll tell me, ‘My mom went around railroad gates one time. We were in a really big hurry.’”

She then asks the children what they’d tell their parent if that situation were to happen again.

Ashworth said the 20-county tour will start on Sept. 8 in Lincoln, where Gov. Pete Ricketts will provide the kickoff speech.