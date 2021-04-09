Nebraska Parkinson's recognizing April as awareness month

With April designated as Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month, Parkinson’s Nebraska is gearing up to spread the word about the disorder.

Based out of Omaha, the organization was founded by Colleen Wuebben, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2005 and died in 2013.

After Wuebben’s diagnosis, Executive Director Amber Winter said she realized there were no services or support groups near her for people with Parkinson’s Disease.

“And so she said, ‘That’s not right, so we are going to raise money and start funding some exercise programs specific to people with Parkinson’s,’” she said.

Although the organization was initially formed as Parkinson Health Development, Winter said it was incorporated as Parkinson’s Nebraska in 2016.

“We really started out with just this small idea of a couple of people being able to get together to do exercise classes, and since then, and really particularly over the last two years, we have really grown to a statewide organization,” she said.

Parkinson’s Nebraska aims to make resources for people with Parkinson’s available throughout the state, Winter said.