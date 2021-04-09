Nebraska Parkinson's recognizing April as awareness month

With April designated as Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month, Parkinson’s Nebraska is gearing up to spread the word about the disorder.
Based out of Omaha, the organization was founded by Colleen Wuebben, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2005 and died in 2013.
After Wuebben’s diagnosis, Executive Director Amber Winter said she realized there were no services or support groups near her for people with Parkinson’s Disease.
“And so she said, ‘That’s not right, so we are going to raise money and start funding some exercise programs specific to people with Parkinson’s,’” she said.
Although the organization was initially formed as Parkinson Health Development, Winter said it was incorporated as Parkinson’s Nebraska in 2016.
“We really started out with just this small idea of a couple of people being able to get together to do exercise classes, and since then, and really particularly over the last two years, we have really grown to a statewide organization,” she said.
Parkinson’s Nebraska aims to make resources for people with Parkinson’s available throughout the state, Winter said.
“We really are a connecting piece between providers, people with Parkinson’s, their families and resources, whether that be some services that we provide, whether that be national resources, whether that be resources like Methodist Fremont Health,” she said.
Parkinson’s Disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that causes tremors, limb rigidity and balance problems. The disease currently has no known cure.
According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with the disease each year, with more than 10 million people worldwide living with it.
For Parkinson’s Awareness Month, Winter said Parkinson’s Nebraska updates its website every Monday with weekly topics on the disease.
As well as stressing the importance of exercise, Winter said it’s also important to highlight early diagnoses of the disease.
“The earlier you’re diagnosed, the sooner you can get treatment, the sooner you can do exercise, and it will just improve the overall quality of life you have,” she said.
Winter said Parkinson’s has many non-motor, or “quiet,” symptoms that can show up many years before visible motor symptoms take place.
“If you’re waiting until you have a tremor versus if you suddenly have depression or you’re suddenly having sleep disorders for example, you could potentially get diagnosed earlier and seek treatment earlier,” she said. “So we’re really focusing on those early non-motor symptoms and the importance of an early diagnosis.”
Early signs of Parkinson’s also include tremors, shrinking handwriting, loss of smell, trouble moving, constipation, a softer voice, dizziness, fainting and hunching over.
With the help from others in the state, Winter said she’s proud of the work done by Parkinson’s Nebraska.
“We’re very grateful for programs at places like Methodist Fremont Health and that we’re able to provide training for providers to be able to have programs like that in communities across the state,” she said. “They really are making a huge impact on the lives of the people that they work with, so we are just very proud to be able to support programs at places like them.”