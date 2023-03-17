A lucky player who purchased a Nebraska Pick 5 lottery ticket in Fremont for the Thursday, March 16, drawing is holding a ticket worth $45,000. Another winning ticket was sold in Grand Island.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that two tickets sold for Thursday's Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $90,000 jackpot. One ticket was sold was sold at Casey’s #2090, 821 S. Broad St., in Fremont while another ticket was sold at Hy-Vee Food Store #1221, 115 Wilmar Ave., in Grand Island.

The winning numbers from Thursday's Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 15, 23, 31, 34, 38. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

All of the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows each drawing that it is not won, are 1 in 501,942. The overall odds of winning any Nebraska Pick 5 prize which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.

During the month of March, the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot will increase by $10,000 each time it is not won, up from $4,000, so the jackpot will grow faster than before. See nelottery.com for details.