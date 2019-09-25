Area residents are invited to an event where they’ll hear about the media’s response to historic flooding.
Participants will explore the obstacles women have encountered in newsrooms in the past and continue to face today.
They’ll hear from a local author with strong ties to the community.
All opportunities will be part of the Nebraska Press Women’s fall conference Oct. 12 in Fremont.
Registration is $35 for members and $45 for non-NPW members.
During the event, keynote speaker Kristin Gilger will talk about her new book, “There’s No Crying in Newsrooms: What Women Have Learned About What It Takes to Lead.”
Gilger is senior associate dean at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.
She is a graduate of the journalism programs at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where she earned her bachelor’s degree, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she received her master’s.
Gilger and her co-author, Julia Wallace, interviewed almost 100 women who had or currently have leadership positions in newsrooms. The interviewees spoke about their experiences as women leaders at newspapers, magazines, television and radio stations, and digital news outlets.
Event organizers believe what the authors found makes for entertaining stories and profound lessons about the obstacles women have encountered in newsrooms in the past 40 years — and obstacles young women entering the field still face today.
In morning sessions, Gilger will talk about her book and lead a conversation about the challenges and opportunities for women in leadership.
The noon luncheon will honor NPW’s 2019 Communicator of Achievement (COA). Luncheon speaker Sue Reyzlik, whose family has longtime ties to Fremont, will share her sense of community pride with her presentation, “This is My Town.”
An afternoon panel will explore the media and communities’ response to historic 2019 spring flooding. Panelists will share their experiences and reflect on the importance of the media during disasters such as this one.
Panelists are:
Erin Grace, a metro columnist at the Omaha World-Herald, where she has worked for 21 years. In her capacity as columnist, Grace has covered a range of topics, serious and whimsical, in an effort to capture the range of life in Nebraska’s largest city. Grace was stranded in Fremont for four days during the March floods after access out of the city was cut off, which was the subject of several subsequent columns.
Rose Ann Shannon recently retired as the news director of KETV in Omaha, a position she held for almost 25 years. She began her broadcast journalism career as an intern at KMTV, where she was hired as a part-time reporter and photographer. During her 12 years at KMTV, she did almost every job in the newsroom. She joined KETV in 1986 and was promoted to news director in 1993, where she oversaw a staff of 57 and 30 hours of locally produced news each week.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune, where she has worked for 38 years. She has covered a broad range of news and feature articles, from tragic deaths to heartwarming people and animal stories. Her numerous awards include those from the Nebraska Press Association and the Associated Press. Real-McKeighan provided extensive coverage with stories and photos during and after the mid-March flooding.
The conference will take place at the Christensen Field meeting room, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with the first session at 9:30 a.m. The programs conclude at 3 p.m., and the NPW membership meeting follows at 3:15 p.m.
Conference registration, which is due Oct. 4, includes continental breakfast, lunch and all sessions. Cost to attend only the luncheon is $20. Find out more about the conference, register online or download a registration form at www.nebraskapresswomen.org.
Participants also may register by mail by sending a check to: Barb Batie, NPW Treasurer, 43590 Road 761, Lexington, NE 68850-3729. Make checks payable to Nebraska Press Women.
If people want to register that day as they arrive, they can do that, but need to call Batie and let her know they’re coming so plans can be made for them to have lunch. Batie’s phone number is: 308.324.2541.