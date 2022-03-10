Nebraska Public Media offers text messaging service for busy parents, caregivers

Nebraska Public Media has teamed up with Bright by Text to put expert tips, games and resources in the hands of parents, family members and other caregivers through a new text messaging service.

When parents and caregivers – including grandparents, aunts, uncles, babysitters and nannies – sign up for Bright by Text messages, they’ll receive helpful information that focuses on raising little ones – from pregnancy through age 8.

The free service includes two to five text messages per week with links to short videos, related resources and educational activities. Messages are available in English or Spanish.

To sign up, text “NEKIDS” to 27448 or register at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/brightbytext. Message and data rates may apply.

Texts include topics like child development, early literacy, STEM, health and safety. Texts will also focus on Nebraska-specific resources from Nebraska Public Media and local partner, the Nebraska Department of Education and its Step Up to Quality program.

More than 100,000 caregivers have signed up for Bright by Text in all 50 states, which has partnered with nearby PBS affiliates, United Ways, Children’s Hospitals, Office of Early Childhood Initiative and more across the country.

Funding for Bright by Text is provided by the Nebraska Department of Education and its Step Up to Quality program.

