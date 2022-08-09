Nebraska residents reminded to always call 811 before any digging project

Aug. 11 is almost here, and Nebraska811 hopes that the 8/11 date on the calendar will serve as a natural reminder for residents to call 811 prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. Every few minutes an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without first calling 811.

When calling 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to Nebraska811, the local one call center, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig. Requests can also be made online at ne1call.com.

The state 811 center will take the online user or caller’s information and communicate it to local utility companies. Professional locators will then either indicate that the excavator is clear to dig or visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with spray paint, flags, or both. Once a site has been accurately marked or the utility company has communicated to the excavator that they are clear, it is safe to begin digging.

Excavators should confirm that all utilities listed on their locate request have responded before beginning excavation. For private utility lines, it is the owner’s responsibility to determine their location.

Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants contacting 811 by phone or online. Installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree, and laying a patio are just some examples of digging projects that need a call to 811 before starting.

Nebraska811 encourages homeowners to take the following steps when planning a digging project:

• Always call 811 before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.

• Plan ahead. Call two business days ahead of time to provide ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked.

• Confirm that all lines have been marked and all utilities have responded.

• Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.

If a contractor has been hired, confirm that a call to 811 has been made. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked.

Visit ne1call.com for complete information.