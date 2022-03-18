Nebraska’s Indian Wars history subject of library presentation

More than three centuries of Nebraska’s history during the Plains Indian Wars and its commemoration on historical monuments is the subject of a Keene Memorial Library presentation in Fremont at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.

“Contact and Conflict: The Monumental Story of Nebraska and the Indian Wars” by historian Jeff Barnes is a chronological telling of the meetings of Native American and European Americans in Nebraska, from peace through war, as commemorated in historical monuments and markers. These memos from the past mark councils, trading and military posts, treaty sites, battles and massacres originating with the differing cultures on the Plains.

“The interest and pride of Nebraskans in their history is shown through scores of these markers and monuments across the state, which we continue to place today,” Barnes said in a press release.

The presentation is in conjunction with Barnes’s newest book, “Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze: Nebraska’s Historical Markers and Monuments.” Sponsored by the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, the book is a full-color, comprehensive guide to the nearly 300 monuments, statues, markers, and plaques erected and placed across the state from Territorihood to the 1967 Centennial in commemoration of historical events, places, and people. In addition to the photographs of the markers and the history behind them, Barnes has included the locations and GPS coordinates to allow for site visits.

Barnes is also the author of “Forts of the Northern Plains,” “The Great Plains Guide to Custer,” “The Great Plains Guide to Buffalo Bill,” “Extra Innings: The Story of Modisett Ball Park” and “150 @ 150: Nebraska’s Landmark Buildings at the State’s Sesquicentennial.”

A fifth-generation Nebraskan and former newspaper reporter and editor, Barnes writes and lives in Omaha. He is a past trustee of the Nebraska State Historical Society, former chairman of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission, and former marketing director of the Durham Museum.

For more information about the event, contact Elisa Cruz at Keene Memorial Library (402-727-2694).

