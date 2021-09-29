Nebraska senator leads talks at childhood care and education conference

On Monday, the fourth annual Thriving Children, Families, and Communities Conference kicked off.

The event was virtual, allowing leaders, business owners, educators and citizens from across the state and country to join in.

The focus of the conference was the improvement of child care and education within the state.

District 18 Nebraska Senator Brett Lindstrom opened the conference with an appeal to how the community can be changed with a push for our education.

“We know that it is crucial for the economic well-being of our state that parents should have the opportunity to participate in the workforce, provide for their families and ensure the productivity of our state’s employers. That cannot happen without access to reliable, quality child care programs,” Lindstrom said.

Patel Shrimali, community development research manager at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, provided an address before the breakout sessions.

Shrimali highlighted the financial impact of a lack of reliable and quality childcare in any community and cited figures.

