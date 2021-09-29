Nebraska senator leads talks at childhood care and education conference

On Monday, the fourth annual Thriving Children, Families, and Communities Conference kicked off.
The event was virtual, allowing leaders, business owners, educators and citizens from across the state and country to join in.
The focus of the conference was the improvement of child care and education within the state.
District 18 Nebraska Senator Brett Lindstrom opened the conference with an appeal to how the community can be changed with a push for our education.
“We know that it is crucial for the economic well-being of our state that parents should have the opportunity to participate in the workforce, provide for their families and ensure the productivity of our state’s employers. That cannot happen without access to reliable, quality child care programs,” Lindstrom said.
Patel Shrimali, community development research manager at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, provided an address before the breakout sessions.
Shrimali highlighted the financial impact of a lack of reliable and quality childcare in any community and cited figures.
In Nebraska, more than $700 million has been lost due to missed family income, state tax revenue and worker turnover along with over 2 million women dropping out of the workforce during the pandemic.
Shrimali said child care is the center of the economy and without reliable programs, communities can suffer.
“Over the course of the pandemic, I think we’ve seen much more realization from the business community and employers for the need for childcare to produce a thriving labor force,” Shrimali said.
The conference had several breakout sessions that covered different ways to improve local communities through child care.
One session was hosted by “Fight Crime: Invest In Kids,” which is an organization of police officers, sheriffs and prosecutors which lobbies for child care programs to reduce crime involvement from a young age.
Another session dealt with innovative ways the community can support local child care workers.
All breakout sessions followed a pattern of addressing a problem in Nebraska schools, and putting forth a solution that will not only benefit the children, but the community and country as a whole.
The conference also covered key points from a report by the Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission, which provided details of how low wages were leading to an incredibly high amount of turnover for teachers. The report talked about limited access for child care programs and facilities and how early child care and development programs have led to more vitalized communities and growing economies.