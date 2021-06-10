 Skip to main content
Four dead following collision with semi near Scribner
Four dead following collision with semi near Scribner

  • Updated
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a multi-fatality accident near Scribner.

Four people have died following a collision between a semitrailer truck and a passenger vehicle Thursday morning. 

The crash occurred at around 9:45 a.m. east of Scribner on Highway 275. Two adults and one child died on the scene following the collision. A second child was transported to Methodist Fremont Hospital in Fremont, where they were later pronounced dead. 

All four fatalities were from the passenger vehicle. 

Investigators are working to identify the victims.

Highway 275 from the County Road 13 Boulevard to County Road 15 is closed for east and westbound traffic. Traffic is now being routed toward Highway 77 north to Highway 32 by West Point. 

The accident was handed over to the Nebraska State Patrol, who will provide further information on the incident. 

This is a developing story. 

