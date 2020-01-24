When Nebraska state trooper Steven Sosnowski comes home from work, Disney’s “Frozen” is usually playing in the background.
It’s one of his boys’ favorite movies. His 3-month-old is still too young to belt out the lyrics to “Let it Go” alongside Elsa, but his 18-month-old does his best to follow along.
“I’ve seen it at least 50 times,” he said. “It’s a typical movie for me that will be playing at home. They’re always singing and getting involved.”
Sosnowski, who just completed training for the Nebraska State Patrol and is three weeks into his job, has garnered attention for calming down a young girl by talking about the Disney movie after her mom slid into a ditch near Waterloo on Tuesday.
That’s when Trooper Sosnowski’s dad skills came into play, talking to this young lady about #Frozen to keep her mind off the scary scene.#TrooperPride #OlafIsFunny pic.twitter.com/8WCWICgXRq
— Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) January 23, 2020Sosnowski arrived on the call with another trooper, along with the mother and father, already on the scene. The father was trying to pull the vehicle out of the ditch, but couldn’t get enough traction, Sosnowski said.
The family and troopers decided to move the children to the father’s vehicle where it was safer.
“The kids were little troopers, but there was a lot going on around them and their brain was all over the place,” he said. “When I noticed Elsa I thought it would be a good conversation starter to get her mind off of things.”
From there, the conversation between the trooper and child took off.
They talked about their favorite characters, everyone from Elsa to Olaf to princess Anna.
Especially Kristoff and Sven. The little girl made sure to mention them.
“It definitely took off, I just asked her if that was on her shirt and her mind just completely went to Frozen,” he said. “I was able to take her mind somewhere else and before she knew it they were back on the road.”
Sosnowski said having children helped him de-escalate the situation and take the girl’s mind off a stressful situation.
“Having kids, I know how a kid’s mind works,” he said. “We do this to serve the kids and the community, we’re all a big family.”