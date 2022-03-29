Nebraska State Unit on Aging announces partnership

The Nebraska State Unit on Aging, serving Nebraskans aged 60+, and GetSetUp, a virtual social learning platform designed specifically for older adults, have partnered to help bridge the digital divide and combat social isolation for residents of Nebraska.

This partnership provides live interactive classes by older adults, for older adults from the comfort of their own homes.

“We are excited to offer access to these classes to Nebraskans,” said Cynthia Brammeier, the administrator for the State Unit on Aging. “There is a growing need for digital literacy. Once people are comfortable with their device, the learning opportunities are limitless.”

As broadband internet access expands across the state, the need for older adults to learn using digital devices is becoming critical for healthy aging.

The Nebraska State Unit on Aging is sponsoring these online training opportunities for adults aged 60+ to learn in a safe environment how to effectively use their smartphones, laptops, or tablets to reach out to family and friends more easily, meet with their doctors over telehealth, learn a new skill, socialize, and more.

Two live interactive starter classes are recommended, including “Getting Comfortable with Your Device – A Cell Phone, Tablet or Laptop” and “New Member Orientation,” which helps users find and sign up for other classes on the GetSetUp website. After completion, Nebraska residents can take classes on a multitude of topics over the next year.

GetSetUp’s customized platform offers an interface for older adults to learn, create, and share safely. The platform addresses social determinants of health by helping older adults stay connected to the tools they need to age in place. Older adults who learn how to utilize their tech devices can stay connected with family and interact with others more efficiently.

GetSetUp’s video learning interface is tailored to older adults of all levels of technology proficiency. The platform offers support via phone and in all classes to assist learners with technology, as well as a booking system with regular reminders and after-class notes. More than 4.4 million adults use this platform, which features 4,000 classes that promote digital literacy, socialization, health and wellness, and new learning experiences. Classes shift weekly and are available around the clock in multiple languages including Spanish and Mandarin.

Older adults in Nebraska can access these services by visiting: https://www.getsetup.io/partner/nebraska.

