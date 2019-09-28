The Nebraska Strong Recovery Project (NSRP) has partnered with Uniquely Yours Stability Support.
Through this collaborative effort, its members will attend UYSS classes, workshops and groups and share the message that those dealing with the aftermath of the flooding are not alone.
“They are still able to address immediate needs as well as build connections, and help with dealing with the emotional aftermath,” said Robin Ritter, chief executive officer of UYSS.
NSRP representatives will attend and present to the UYSS’ PEG2 Support Group, the Nutrition Ed Class and Unique Empowerment group, which focuses on building a unique and strong foundation on lives through the Bible.
Times and dates of these gatherings include:
- The PEG2 (Public Enrichment Gathering) Group, 5-6 p.m. Oct. 1, Powerhouse Apartments Common Room 734 N. Park Ave.
- UYSS’s Nutrition Education with partnership and facilitator with Nebraska Extension Office, 5-6 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Powerhouse Apartments Common Room 734 N. Park Ave.
- Unique Empowerment Group (faith-based education/support group) 1:30-2:30 p.m., each Thursday at UYSS, 240 N. Main St.
UYSS is a Fremont-based agency that works to prevent homelessness or help people get out of this situation.
Ritter said UYSS is based on collaborative efforts.
“Our groups are always free and open to the public,” Ritter said. “Kids are always welcome. We want to offer a safe place to meet new friends, have a wholesome free activity and a platform to learn topics of interest.”
Ritter said she is honored that NSRP is eager to be part of the UYSS groups and classes.
“UYSS encourages everyone to attend and learn more about support that is available,” she said.