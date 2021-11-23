Nebraskaland Magazine kicks off 2021 photo contest

Entries sought for photo contest

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept submissions for the 2021 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest through Jan. 1, 2022.

Each year, Nebraskaland Magazine celebrates the state’s beauty and recognizes the outstanding work of photographers across Nebraska during this annual photo contest.

Photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to submit photos in four categories:

Wildlife — wild mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, arthropods.

Scenic — in which landmarks, scenery or inanimate objects are prominent.

Recreation — people enjoying the outdoors through hunting, fishing, hiking, backpacking, skiing or other outdoor activities.

Flora — wildflowers, foliage, fruiting bodies or other parts of plants.

All photos must be taken in Nebraska. Submissions will be judged by Nebraskaland staff, and winning photos will be published in the March 2022 issue of Nebraskaland Magazine. First-, second-, and third-place prizes will be awarded in all categories, and a Best in Show prize also will be awarded.

Photos may be submitted only via Instagram. To submit, use the hashtag #Nebraskland2021. Make sure your account is public so judges may view your photo.

Complete contest rules may be found online at magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/photocontest.

Workshops to focus on agriculture budgeting

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability has scheduled a series of virtual training workshops for beginning and advanced users of the Agricultural Budget Calculator tool.

The Agricultural Budget Calculator (ABC) is a free online enterprise budgeting and decision-making tool that allows users to view university crop budgets and enter their own data to create customized enterprise reports that reflect how their farm resources are being allocated. It is designed to assist agricultural producers in determining their cost of production and projected cash and economic returns for various farm or ranch enterprises.

Training sessions will be led by Glennis McClure, extension educator and farm and ranch management analyst in the Department of Agricultural Economics. Courses include a program introduction that covers customizing crop budgets, a session on more advanced options like whole farm program features and sessions dedicated to question-and-answers about ABC.

Each course will be offered multiple times before Feb. 8, via Zoom. They are free to attend, but registration is required at https://cap.unl.edu/abc/training.

The Banquet will not serve meals on Thursday

There will not be a meal served Thursday, Nov. 25, by The Banquet at First Lutheran Church in Fremont.

The meal ministry will resume from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.

