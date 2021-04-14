Nebraska's third gray wolf sighting in 20 years confirmed near Uehling

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission confirmed the third instance in 20 years of a gray wolf's presence in the state of Nebraska Wednesday.

The commission received a report of a large female canine that was legally shot by coyote hunters near Uehling, which is about 20 miles north of Fremont, on Jan. 28.

Sam Wilson, Game and Parks Furbearer and Carnivore program manager, said a sample of the canine's DNA was sent to a genetics lab to distinguish its origin.

"When we have an animal that we suspect may be a wild wolf in Nebraska, whenever it's possible to get a genetic sample from the animal, we do that," he said. "And we use the genetic sample to determine whether or not the animal is indeed a wild wolf, as opposed to a wolf-dog hybrid, for instance."

According to Wilson, the genetic testing showed that the wolf originated from a population of wolves native to Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

"It's fairly rare for them to make it all the way to Nebraska," he said. "Many wolves are dispersing out of these populations in the Upper Great Lakes and northern Rockies, but often they're going into Canada or other states that are closer."