Neighbor and community help rebuild after Baker fire.

Friends and the Fremont community are helping the Baker family who lost their home in an electrical fire on Dec. 18.

Amy Sue Holman, who is a friend and neighbor of the family, started a Facebook fundraiser to help them.

“They need things to get by ’til insurance starts helping them,” Holman said on the fundraiser’s page. “This could be any of us and we need to help out as I know for sure they would help anyone in our community.”

The goal was $3,000, but as of Dec. 30, the donations have already surpassed it. Thus far, the fundraiser has accrued $3,400 for the Bakers.

“I was told Facebook does not start releasing funds ’til the end of each month,” Holman said.

Holman noted the timing of the fire and the family’s needs.

“It is devastating enough to have a fire, but one week before Christmas was so overwhelming,” Holman said.

She added that the family includes children and David Baker’s mother and the family’s pets.

“I knew a hotel was not going to work for long, so I was working fast trying to find them a place to live. I got ahold of the man that owns the house behind ours and talked him into renting temporarily,” Holman said.

Holman said at this point it became a large community effort for the Bakers.

“I started asking friends and family for furniture and household goods,” Holman said. “Just five days after the fire, trailers were lined up at the house to furnish it for them. They got everything, but two twin beds that night and have since received the other twin beds.”

Holman expressed her appreciation.

“I love Fremont, as we all are like one big family and take care of each other,” she said.

Holman talked about her role.

“I sell homemade candy, fudge and baked goods and gave 100% to the family for some temporary money and took the $300 cash to them to help replace some of their Christmas gifts that were ruined,” Holman said.

Holman feels gratitude and emotion about the support the community gave.

“The Bakers are so thankful for everyone’s generosity,” she said. “I cannot thank my friends and family enough for being so generous. I had family in other states even sending them things and donating money.”

She shared other thoughts.

“We are a Christian family and believe in being the church to others,” Holman said. “It has been taught to us by example for many generations. Fremont is a very giving town and to me they are family. I think back to the floods and I was in tears seeing how everyone took care of each other. I got to experience that love again with how Fremont took care of the Baker family,” Holman said.

Holman explained that more of the community can still get involved.

“If you want to donate any funds, food, you can leave in the long clear bin on my front patio 24/7 at 1821 Mayfair,” she said. “We will leave it for all of January. Grocery gift cards are also a great thing to give to them. Please leave your name on the items you donate as they said they want to be able to know who all to thank.”

She added one more thought.

“There is no place like Fremont, Nebraska,” Holman said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0