Neligh farmer to speak at Conservation Nebraska webinar

After installing soil moisture testers, the Tanderups started to save a significant amount of irrigation water. They also try to plant a cover crop on 100% of their acres and have as much growing as they can.

"We've just tried to keep learning and tried to do new things as we move forward and build our soil health and take care of the earth, try to keep something green on it as much as we can and not disturb the soil," Tanderup said.

Tanderup said he's hoping to talk about the lessons he's learned, as well as his time planting sacred native corn for the Ponca Nation, which he's done since 2014.

Having grown up on a farm and ranch, Tanderup said it was hard to change from something he'd spent his entire life doing, even when it brought issues.

"So I guess it's still a lot of challenges, but lots of rewards from it too," he said. "And I'm so thankful that I did it when I did. Obviously, I wish that we would have started it a few years sooner, but it's a good thing, moving that way."

Stock said learning about regenerative agriculture is critical for areas like Fremont. Even with professionals like Tanderup, she said no one can be 100% regenerative.

"I think that's a big thing to keep in mind that's really important, that if you're going to start something like this, you don't have to be perfect, you don't have to go all the way," Stock said. "But just to learn a few things here and there about how to switch it up and make it a little bit more sustainable I think is a great start."

