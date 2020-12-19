NENEDD offering down payment program to assist with home purchases

The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District has started a down payment program to assist with purchasing a home.

Last week, NENEDD shared information on the Down Payment Assistance Program, a 0% interest deferred loan.

The program is available for housing units in Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, rural Douglas, Knox, Madison, Nance, Pierce, Platte, Stanton, Thurston, Washington and Wayne counties.

A maximum of $30,000 or 20% of the purchase price can be used for the down payment of one unit, including associated closing costs.

Each program applicant is required to provide $1,000 to cover a $500 portion of the required closing fees and pre-paid escrow accounts. Repayment of the loan is due and payable upon transfer of the file.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A unit’s eligibility is determined by household income and family size, varying depending on the county. Limited funds are available for Antelope, Boone, Knox and Nance counties, and properties located within a special flood hazard area will be ineligible.

To apply, pre-approval from a primary lender is required before contacting NENEDD staff for a Down Payment Assistance application.