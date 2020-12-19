NENEDD offering down payment program to assist with home purchases

The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District has started a down payment program to assist with purchasing a home.
Last week, NENEDD shared information on the Down Payment Assistance Program, a 0% interest deferred loan.
The program is available for housing units in Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, rural Douglas, Knox, Madison, Nance, Pierce, Platte, Stanton, Thurston, Washington and Wayne counties.
A maximum of $30,000 or 20% of the purchase price can be used for the down payment of one unit, including associated closing costs.
Each program applicant is required to provide $1,000 to cover a $500 portion of the required closing fees and pre-paid escrow accounts. Repayment of the loan is due and payable upon transfer of the file.
A unit’s eligibility is determined by household income and family size, varying depending on the county. Limited funds are available for Antelope, Boone, Knox and Nance counties, and properties located within a special flood hazard area will be ineligible.
To apply, pre-approval from a primary lender is required before contacting NENEDD staff for a Down Payment Assistance application.
All applicants are required to obtain a Single Family Mortgage Loan and a letter of pre-qualification and good faith estimate from a financial institution.
The applicants must also attend a homebuyer’s education workshop prior to the loan closing, which includes an educational packet and instruction materials.
The purchase price limit for the properties is $124,000 for all counties except Washington County’s at $157,000, Douglas County’s at $140,000 and Dakota and Dixon counties, which will be set at $128,000.
No part of the property assisted by the program can be rented, and the property will be maintained as the owners’ primary residence throughout the loan’s duration.
For more information on the program or to request an application, contact NENEDD’s housing department at 402-379-1150.
